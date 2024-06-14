The 1980s were a transformative decade for action cinema that saw the emergence of action stars like Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and Sylvester Stallone as titans of the industry. It was also a decade where American comedies were on the rise, as the popularity of Saturday Night Live fast-tracked many humorous stars into prominent roles in mainstream films. However, Lethal Weapon was the perfect mix of action and comedy in a franchise that was just as thrilling as it was hilarious. It helped that the films featured the perfect creative partnership: director Richard Donner knew how to make exciting adventure films like Superman and The Goonies, and screenwriter Shane Black perfected the quippy, humorous dialogue that made the banter between the characters so entertaining.

The Lethal Weapon franchise focuses on the relationship between the wild, eccentric police officer Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and his more reserved partner, Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover). The combative yet endearing relationship laid the groundwork for many other buddy cop action films; Black even returned to the subgenre with his directorial efforts, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and The Nice Guys. It’s one of the rare franchises that has yet to produce a bad cinematic installment. Indeed, every entry into the Lethal Weapon is fun, thrilling, and memorable, cementing its place as one of the defining action series in modern cinema.

4 ‘Lethal Weapon 4’ (1998)

Directed by Richard Donner

Image via Warner Bros.

The franchise made a recurring joke out of the characters being “too old” for their responsibilities, but Lethal Weapon 4 is the first time when the franchise feels like it overstayed its welcome. The prospect of Riggs and Murtaugh once again stopping a criminal conspiracy and drug ring felt highly derivative of the previous installments in the series. The action was far less innovative, and even Gibson and Glover began to fall into playing caricatures of themselves. However, Lethal Weapon 4 did add some fun new additions to the franchise’s cast, mainly Chris Rock as the heroic Detective Lee Butters and martial arts expert Jet Li as a high-ranking negotiator and Triad agent Wah Sing Ku.

Considering how radically Riggs and Murtaugh had evolved throughout the previous films, there wasn’t all that much room for their relationship to grow in Lethal Weapon 4. The film feels far more stagnant than previous entries, with stakes that don’t seem personal. Nonetheless, there is a finality to Lethal Weapon 4 that makes it a rewarding conclusion to the series. It would have been very easy for the franchise to continue churning out generic sequels until it was forced to stop due to a dip in quality, a fate that had occurred for the rival Die Hard and Rambo sagas. While not very rewatchable as a standalone action movie, Lethal Weapon 4 offers an appropriate amount of fan service for those who already loved the series.

3 ‘Lethal Weapon 3’ (1992)

Directed by Richard Donner

Image via Warner Bros.

It doesn’t quite reach the emotional depths of its two predecessors, but Lethal Weapon 3 expands upon the saga’s mythology through the introduction of two of its best characters. A key factor in Riggs’ character arc is that he is grieving the death of his wife. While this would seemingly indicate that the films would never take a romantic direction, Lethal Weapon 3 introduced the internal affairs office Lorna Cole (Rene Russo) as Riggs’ new love interest. She instantly proves herself to be a savvy, sarcastic law enforcement officer who can go toe-to-toe with Riggs in any dispute, with Russo knocking Black’s snappy dialogue out of the park. Additionally, Stuart Wilson delivers a menacing performance as the new antagonist, Jack Travis, a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who turns into a violent criminal mob boss.

Lethal Weapon 3 dials up the comedy compared to previous films and ditches many of the grittier moments that the series had become known for. While it’s fun to see a slightly campier, more elaborate work of action spectacle, Lethal Weapon 3 could have benefited from playing the threat a little straighter. It never feels as if Riggs or Murtaugh is in legitimate danger, even if there’s just as much collateral damage as the other films. That said, the final action sequence set at a shell company compound is certainly one of the most intense sequences that Donner ever directed. It may not have provided anything substantially new, but Lethal Weapon 3 is still a fairly watchable, if forgettable, entry in the saga.

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘Lethal Weapon 2’ (1989)

Directed by Richard Donner

Image via Warner Bros.

It doesn’t quite boast the same spark that seeing Riggs and Murtaugh meet each other for the first time does, but Lethal Weapon 2 is a surprisingly intense sequel that is perhaps even more emotional than its predecessor. The film tests the loyalty between the two protagonists once more when the South African criminals Arjen Rudd (Joss Ackland) and Pieter Vorstedt (Derrick O'Connor) are involved in a drug trafficking ring that involves the shipment of gold into the United States. Although it's a threat that could potentially harm the entire American infrastructure, Donner shows why he is a great filmmaker by making the stakes feel personal. It’s revealed that Vorstedt was involved in the death of Riggs’ wife, which sends him spiraling out of control in a ruthless mission of revenge. The raw, animalistic rage he shows in the final act adds a level of intensity to Lethal Weapon 2 that even its predecessor lacked, yet never feels divergent from the tone that had been established.

The ending of Lethal Weapon 2 signifies the evolution of Riggs and Murtaughs’ relationship, as it's clear that they’ve turned from being reluctant partners to legitimate friends. There’s even a surprisingly touching moment where Riggs, on the brink of death, still manages to make Murtaugh laugh by telling an off-color joke. Despite the dramatic intensity, Donner adds humor to Lethal Weapon 2 through the inclusion of Leo Getz (Joe Pesci), a witness that the two cops must protect. Pesci’s performance can be a little bit grating at times, but he does through a curveball in Riggs and Murtaughs’ partnership, as they both seem to be irritated by him. Lethal Weapon 2 isn’t just a satisfying continuation of a beloved classic but one of the most rewatchable action films ever made.

1 ‘Lethal Weapon’ (1987)

Directed by Richard Donner

Image via Warner Bros.

Lethal Weapon is an all-time classic that simply gets better with age. Although it's clearly a film that has had a sizable impact on the development of action cinema, few modern films have the momentum and specificity that Donner added to the 1987 classic. What’s critical to the films’s success is that Riggs and Murtaugh don’t have a bromance from the very beginning; the pair are often at each other’s throats, only working together out of obligation. Glover and Gibson never make the characters’ experience feel cheap, successfully portraying them as professionals well-equipped to defend themselves. Gary Busey’s turn as a ruthless hitman also provides the franchise with its best villain. While the sequels would add more supporting characters to flesh out the ensemble, the singular focus on Gibson and Glover keeps Lethal Weapon tight and well-paced; Donner doesn’t waste a single moment on scenes that don’t advance the central characters.

The original Lethal Weapon explores the dramatic family lives of its characters in a way the sequels rarely did. The scenes involving Murtaugh’s family are critical, as they provide context on what he is fighting for. Similarly, Gibson shows the state of anguish that Riggs is in and details his mental health struggles in an emotionally satisfying and respectful manner. The action has real stakes to it, making the protagonists vulnerable and relatable; it also doesn’t completely lionize the role of police officers, as it points to the infrastructural flaws within the justice system. This realism only makes Riggs and Murtaughs’ heroism and integrity stand out more prominently in comparison. Being “influential” doesn’t always mean “good,” but Lethal Weapon has never been topped in the history of buddy cop cinema. Over three decades since its release, Lethal Weapon is still a rewatchable classic that doesn’t feel like it has aged a day.

NEXT: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked