When Star Wars was first released in 1977 tie-ins and toys weren't a huge thing, so of course, 20th Century Fox was happy to let George Lucas have the licensing for any ancillary material produced. While there was nothing for Christmas '77 but the famous Holiday Figures Card, by the time the holiday season of 1978 rolled around there were a number of figures and toys to play with, and a generation of collectors was created.

With so many sequels, series, comics, and toys it's hard to imagine a time when Star Wars was one singular film and not the titanic entertainment franchise it is today. Kids of the late 70s had to use their imaginations to discover the further adventures of Luke Skywalker and company, even asMarvel Comics(who continue to generate compelling stories) and Kenner Toys (as well as other licensees) made sure that there was fuel for the fire. Here are some of the earliest place sets of the beloved franchise before it was one.

That's No Moon!

Kenner's biggest playset was the multi-level Death Star Space Station Playset. Molded in plastic with four levels, including a trash compactor, tractor beam power console, and laser turret, this was the big toy every kid wanted.

Seemingly massive, this toy was sure to inspire tons of imaginative playtime for young fans who didn't care that it would one day be worth more in the box. Featuring colorful cardboard walls, the plastic was durable, had pegs on which to pose action figures, and brought a galaxy far, far away into your toy box, or at least a corner of your room.

That's No Moon! Part II

Palitoy had a Star Wars License in the UK, and Kenner Canada made some minor changes to the import when they marketed this more cost-effective cardboard construct of the Death Star. Only two levels high, with a laser turret set atop, this huge hemisphere has now become a much sought-after collector's item.

The art and design of this station made it stand out, and while some kids may have been initially disappointed with this version of the Death Star, having had their heart set on the other version, in the long run, this was arguably the better set. Gorgeous artwork brought the station to life, there was a chute to the trash compactor, an enclosed walkway, and a chasm to swing over.

A Hive of Scum and Villainy

Kenner's Creature Cantina Adventure Set, and Palitoy's Cantina were basically the same set with some minor differences, but it was designed as a play area for the action figures with a couple of movable levers that allowed for the creation of action beats whether via a lightsaber or a blaster. The playset was not much more than a large piece of plastic with a table and a bar area with pegs to pose figures on with a cardboard art backdrop depicting the denizens of the cantina.

Much like the Death Star set, there was a plain cardboard version of the Cantina Adventure Set, with spots to pose action figures in front of a backdrop of the exterior of the cantina. It did come with four figures though, Greedo, Hammerhead, Snaggletooth, and Walrus Man, so there was that.

Utinni!

Not so very different from the Creature Cantina Adventure Set, The Land of the Jawas Action Playset was a plastic platform with posable pegs and action levers. This time around there was an elevator leading up into the backdrop which depicted the exterior of a Sandcrawler.

Coming with a tiny escape pod the playset, much like the Cantina set looks great, but in actuality, it's little more than a piece of plastic and cardboard. It's the imagination of the user that imbues it with a true sense of excitement, and nowadays, nostalgia.

This R2 Unit Has a Bad Motivator

The Droid Factory Playset is the only early playset that doesn't have a basis in anything seen in the original Star Wars film. Coming with a collection of pieces and connective pegs, imaginative players could create their own version of droids.

Featuring a number of easily lost pieces, the plastic base had a ramp for droids to roll down, and a crane to lift the pieces to the assembly area. Perhaps of all the playsets that were created this was the most forgettable, and least popular of the bunch.

I'll See You Back at The Fleet

While not necessarily playsets, Kenner released a number of vehicles to populate shelves and toyboxes, prized above all of them was the Millennium Falcon which had a pistol grip on its ventral side, so it could easily be "flown" around the room. Its hull cover could lift off to reveal the ship's common area, gaming table, and of course smuggling compartments.

Hot on its heels was the X-Wing Fighter, which could lock its S-Foils in attack position, the TIE Fighter which could be made to eject its wings to mimic its destruction, Darth Vader's TIE Fighter perhaps the most menacing of the early ships, and finally, for getting around on land, there was the Landspeeder which could open its engine cover and the Dewback into which you could slide a figure to pretend it was mounted atop it. 1978 was a long time ago and feels like it's in a galaxy far, far away but the Force and nostalgia remain strong with those Kenner toys.

