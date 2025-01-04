In the horror genre, it's rare to find a film where the blood and gore doesn't represent some deeper meaning for audiences to discover. This is especially true for earlier entries in the medium; while current movies draw inspiration from classics, films from the '50s and '60s were often wholly original and used by their creators to critique some aspect of society. Countless films use killers and monsters to represent the daily fears of their audiences, but few are as unnervingly effective as John D. Hancock's Let's Scare Jessica to Death. Streaming on Prime Video, it follows a woman who, after a recent stint in a mental ward, retreats to the countryside with her husband and friend in the hopes of building a haven away from the city's toxicity.

What follows is a spiral into disturbing nightmares, as this picturesque setting becomes filled with undead beings and violent townsfolk, terrors that have made this movie a cult classic — but these superficial fears aren't the only reason fans love it. It's how they represent the confronting harshness of the '60s that draws in viewers, how the movie portrays the sad dissolution of the hippie movement as these well-meaning groups faced the government-sponsored hostility, that runs rampant throughout this plot. And, proving to be truly ahead of its time, it also spotlights one of the world's true terrors, the thing that so many people (particularly women) like Jessica face daily: the utter horror that is gaslighting.

‘Let’s Scare Jessica to Death’ — Enough Said

Image via Paramount Pictures

Few horror films have created as endearing of a hero as Let's Scare Jessica to Death does with its heroine, Jessica (Zohra Lampert)...which makes her impending doom hinted at by its title that much more devastating. The movie immediately draws viewers into her story of recovery; freshly out of the mental hospital, she leaves the busy city with her husband Duncan (Barton Heyman) and their hippie friend Woody (Kevin O'Connor) in the hopes of establishing a commune in the countryside. The couple buys into Woody's proclamations of peace and love, core aspects of the hippie movement that had reached its peak in the '60s (due to events like Woodstock) — which is why they're so shocked once they arrive and are met with angry, threatening townsfolk. This volatile animosity reflects the way that the hippie movement had begun to die down during this film's release, with bureaucracy viewing its easygoing vibe as detracting from war efforts and governmental attempts to silence the national call for equality of all races, genders, and sexualities. Officials began pushing the image of hippies as an un-American and dangerous sect, breeding a hatred that shows clearly throughout the film and is represented terrifyingly well in the horrific fate that awaits Woody.

While its portrayal of this movement's violent death is upsetting, LSJTD's true terrors stem from the many scenes where Jessica discovers things like sunken corpses, mutilated friends, and even a thirsty vampire, filling what was meant to be her tranquil new home. Yet surprisingly enough, these aren't the scariest parts of the movie: it's when Jessica tries to tell people about these things and nobody believes her that's truly horrific. Others use Jessica's past mental health issues as reasons to doubt and completely ignore her claims, infuriating moments that gave '70s viewers examples of gaslighting before they even knew what that term meant. It's Jessica's frustration that creates the film's unsettling energy, with her exasperation being a sadly relatable experience for many — which is what makes it so shocking when the movie makes its audience complicit. Through confusing twists and other characters' words, the plot hints that Jessica may be an unreliable narrator, recruiting those watching as fellow gaslighters, as even we don't believe the woman guiding us through this nightmarish world. This film is a devastating showcase of what this abuse looks like from both ends, and the horrible consequences a person suffers when people convince them that they can't even trust themselves.

This Cult Classic Shows the True Horror of Gaslighting

Close

While it represents many things, viewers can watch and enjoy Let's Scare Jessica to Death as a superficially scary movie. It is filled with countless disturbing scenes, with the film establishing an eerie vibe early on that is shockingly interrupted with visceral scenes of bloodshed and gore. But audiences would be doing themselves a disservice by trying to watch this film without considering the many things its terrors represent. Whether it be the death of the hippie movement or the toxic abuse of gaslighting, this '70s horror is a layered masterpiece, one that manages to package so much into its short runtime while still delivering the scares audiences love. It's no wonder it's considered a cult classic today, and it's a must-watch for anyone interested in what made the '60s such a horrifying time for those trying to live peacefully within it.

