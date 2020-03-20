Netflix’s ‘The Letter for the King’ Cast Debates Who Could Really Win A Sword Fight

–

Looking for an enjoyable escape that the whole family can enjoy? Netflix has you covered with the new fantasty adventure series, The Letter for the King. Amir Wilson leads the show as Tiuri, a young man training to become a knight. Tiuri isn’t exactly at the top of the class and the community doesn’t have much faith he’ll complete his trials either, but Tiuri gets an opportunity to step up big time when the ruthless Prince Viridian (Gijs Blom) rolls in.

Leading up to the show’s big debut on Netflix, I got the chance to sit down with some of the ensemble to get to know them a little and hear about their experience making the show. Check out the video at the top of this article to hear Wilson, Blom, Ruby Serkis and Thaddea Graham debate which one of them would win a sword fight, choose between working with real animals and CG creatures, reveal who they’d like to play if they got the opportunity to role-swap with anyone on the show, and so much more!

All six episodes of The Letter for the King are now available to watch on Netflix.

Amir Wilson, Gijs Blom, Ruby Serkis, Thaddea Graham:

If they could role-swap with anyone on the show, who would they pick and why?

Who is the most like their character?

If they could learn more about a crew member’s job, who would they pick and why?

Of the four of them, who would win a sword fight?

Would they rather work with a real animal or a CG creature?

Who would win in a horse race? Get to know the horses of The Letter for the King.

Would they rather have to eat a lot in a scene or run a lot in a scene?

If they could go back to the beginning of their careers and give themselves one piece of advice, what would it be?

Would they rather have to fake sneeze or fake vomit in a scene?

Would they rather mess up every single take themselves or have someone else mess up their best take?

Who messed up the most takes on The Letter for the King?

Who’s most likely to go to craft service and spill something on their wardrobe?

Would they rather work on a set with no food or no caffeine?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Letter for the King: