‘The Letter for the King’ Trailer: Fate of a Kingdom in the Hands of a Squire

Netflix is riding high on the success of fantasy series The Witcher, but with The Letter for the King, the streamer aims to deliver a more age-appropriate fantasy story adaptation. This source story hails from Tonke Dragt, the Dutch writer/illustrator of children’s books whose “De brief voor de Koning” was first published in 1962 to much acclaim and success. A sequel story, “Geheimen van het Wilde Woud” (The Secrets of the Wild Wood) was published in 1965, so if this live-action series generates momentum, perhaps we’ll see that story come to life as well.

From showrunner Will Davies, who executive produces alongside Paul Trijbits, The Letter for the King stars Amir Wilson, Ruby Serkis, Gjis Blom, and Thaddea Graham; you can probably spot a quick cameo by Andy Serkis as well. All six 45-minute episodes arrive on Netflix on March 20th; be sure to add it to your watchlist today.

Check out the first trailer here:

Here’s the official synopsis: