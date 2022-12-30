The 1990s are renowned for producing a number of great romantic comedies that impact the past and present, such as There’s Something About Mary, Jerry Maguire, The Wedding Singer, and Four Weddings and a Funeral. Undeniably, the '90s romantic comedies have a certain effect that imbues viewers with a sense of nostalgia.

Many of them that are equally outstanding and iconic get overlooked because this decade generated too many memorable works. The movie review website Letterboxd has lists by users that compile the very best — and most underrated — romantic comedies.

'Only You' (1994)

Only You follows Faith (Marisa Tomei), who thinks that if two soul mates find each other, they can be united. She has discovered the name of her missing half from an Ouija board, and it is Damon Bradley. 14 years later, she is engaged to a dreary podiatrist and plans to wed him when she receives a call from one of his classmates whose name matches her soulmate.

A Cinderella story that also doubles as a charming romantic comedy with an endearing cast. Moreover, it is incredibly contemporary and uplifting because it features two strong female friendships in addition to all the romantic fantasy. Tomei is particularly ideal for the part thanks to her endearing on-screen persona and energetic performance.

'While You Were Sleeping' (1995)

While You Were Sleeping centers on the endearing loner and Chicago "L" ticket salesperson, Lucy (Sandra Bullock), who unintentionally saves a guy from impending death and is later mistaken for his fiancée at a hospital. Later, Lucy unexpectedly falls in love with the man’s brother, played by Bill Pullman, who is unsure of her identity, complicating matters further.

With Bullock playing the lead role, the movie is a pleasantly endearing romantic comedy. Moreover, While You Were Sleeping will almost certainly induce pleasant blissful dream states in viewers.

'The Truth About Cats and Dogs' (1996)

The Truth About Cats and Dogs is a contemporary adaptation of the 1897 Cyrano de Bergerac story. It follows Abby (Janeane Garofalo), a veterinarian and radio talk show host with low self-esteem, who begs her model friend Noelle (Uma Thurman) to imitate her when an attractive man expresses interest in her.

The film’s a sweet romantic comedy that makes some shrewd observations about gender politics, physical attractiveness, and self-esteem. Moreover, Garofalo's sarcastic, self-effacing humor and Thurman's ditzy, vintage Hollywood glitz make the film so exceptional.

'One Fine Day' (1996)

One Fine Day follows two divorced parents, Melanie Parker (Michelle Pfeiffer), an architect, and Jack Taylor (George Clooney), a journalist, and their children, Sam and Maggie. One morning, the two of them cross paths due to the children's situations. Later, the two adults reflect their preconceived notions about ex-spouses onto one another, yet ultimately depend on one another to monitor the kids because each must keep Jack’s job.

The film is an exhilarating tale of adults attempting to further their careers while dealing with the effects of children, and it has an explosively chemistry-filled leading couple. Older audiences may connect with the movie better since they can more easily relate to actual life.

'The Object of My Affection' (1998)

Adapted from Stephen McCauley's novel of the same name, The Object of My Affection follows a pregnant social worker, played by Jennifer Aniston, in New York who decides to raise her child with her new gay buddy (Paul Rudd) after developing romantic feelings for him, and the challenges that follow.

This is a story about making regretful judgments and hard choices when trying to pick between two different kinds of love when only one is attainable. Also, the film is wonderfully and aesthetically shot and heartfelt without being too corny. Rudd and Aniston’s chemistry was also incredible and charming, bringing the Friends nostalgia back.

'Still Breathing' (1997)

Still Breathing centers on two lonely souls—he is a puppeteer (Brendan Fraser) in San Antonio and she is a con artist (Joanna Going) in Los Angeles—who have the same dream that connects them. He then decides to travel to Los Angeles in search of the woman who has captured his attention. She, however, resists at first until she meets his wise grandmother in San Antonio.

The starring couple completely dominates the screen for the entire movie, making it unexpectedly endearing and lovely. Still Breathing has a depth and compassion that viewers didn’t realize was there which makes it even better after a rewatch.

'It Could Happen to You' (1994)

It Could Happen to You is based on a true story that follows a New York City police officer (Nicholas Cage) who is low on funds and unable to tip his waitress (Bridget Fonda) and promises half-jokingly to split his winnings if he happens to win the lottery. Then, later, he genuinely won $4 mllion in a lottery but since his wife doesn't want to split the money, she decides to leave him instead.

Overall, the movie comes off as an utterly endearing romantic comedy that greatly benefits from the undeniable connection between its leads. Additionally, It Could Happen to You remains heartwarming and delightful because of the love and graciousness present in every moment, thanks to Andrew Bergman’s brilliant direction.

'The Wedding Banquet' (1993)

The Wedding Banquet is a Taiwanese-American rom-com directed by Brokeback Mountain director, Ang Lee. The film follows a gay Taiwanese immigrant guy (Winston Chao) who decides to marry a mainland Chinese lady (May Chin) in order to appease his parents and secure him a green card. When his parents travel to the United States to organize his wedding dinner, his plan goes awry, and he is forced to conceal his true sexuality.

Lee makes a movie that hums with the energy of real life by striking a balance between comedy and drama and concentrating on real answers to actual issues. Moreover, strong comedy performances, a brilliant storyline, and some gorgeously shot sequences make this story of a marriage of convenience more charming and amusing than it already is.

'Love Potion No. 9' (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 follows chemist Paul Matthews (Tate Donovan) who sees Madame Ruth after being unlucky in love. She then gives him Love Potion No. 8, which makes users desirable to the other sex for four hours, as soon as she realizes he is a hopeless nerd. He and his animal psychologist coworker Diane Farrow (Bullock) decide to test it on themselves.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie is still enjoyable and endearing, and its modest goals are perfectly suited for small screens. Additionally, it's entertaining and novel to watch Donovan and Bullock in geeky roles in contrast to their more often charming and attractive ones, making this movie a hidden gem in terms of entertainment.

'Forget Paris' (1995)

Forget Paris follows a basketball referee named Mickey Gordon (Billy Crystal) who goes to France to bury his father and then meets an airline employee from Wichita working in Paris named Ellen Andrews (Debra Winger). When they first meet, they instantly fall in love, but their union faces many challenges as it progresses.

Forget Paris is a fantastic mashup of Sleepless in Seattle and When Harry Met Sally… which is marvelously conceived and delivered. Although it occasionally descends into silliness, Forget Paris is a frighteningly realistic and simply hilarious romance that doesn't hesitate to show you the less glamorous side of the Hollywood ending.

