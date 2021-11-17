There are 5000 people in Letterkenny. These are their problems. Letterkenny, the hit Canadian comedy series, is coming back for Season 10, and thanks to an announcement video released by Hulu, we have a date: December 26!

Letterkenny is a Canadian sitcom about a small town in rural Ontario and the problems of its residents. The show is mainly focused on the character of Wayne, played by Jared Keeso, and his friends and sister as they run a small farm and produce stand. The show started originally as a web series created by Keeso that was then turned into a full television series. The Season 10 announcement video is not very long, but does tease glimpses of everyone’s favorite Hicks.

Returning for the show’s tenth season are cast members Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Daniel Petronijevic, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn.

Image via Hulu

Related: The Ultimate ‘Letterkenny’ Drinking Game is Here, Just in Time For Season 9 on Hulu

The official synopsis of the seven-episode season is below:

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.

In addition to starring in Letterkenny, Keeso serves as executive producer, creator, and co-writer, with Jacob Tierney as executive producer, director, and co-writer for the show and Mark Montefiore as executive producer. The show is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with DHX Media and Playfun Games.

Seasons 1 through 9 are streaming currently on Hulu. Watch the season’s date announcement video below, and stream the tenth season on Hulu on December 26:

This 'Letterkenny' Season 9 Trailer Has Fistfights, Dances, Rhymes, and Very Canadian Surrealism Happy Boxing Day!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email