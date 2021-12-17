Season 10 of Canadian sitcom gem Letterkenny is coming to Hulu next week, and in celebration, there’s a new trailer featuring all the fighting, drinking, and dirty jokes audiences have grown to love. Created by Jared Keeso, the show focuses on the sparsely populated and surprisingly lively town of Letterkenny, located in a rural region of Canada.

The new trailer teases some of the adventures Letterkenny’s three main groups of characters will have to face. For example, the “hicks" have a heated dispute with the hockey players, competing for internet fame and deciding who has the best butt. The “skids," a.k.a. the goth drug addicts, are also around, shaking things up in the small town, and Trailer Park Boys' Jonathan Torrens is also back as Noah Dyck.

RELATED:‌ The Ultimate ‘Letterkenny’ Drinking Game is Here, Just in Time For Season 9 on HuluInitially a YouTube sketch called Letterkenny Problems, the sitcom started its journey to fame when Canadian streaming service Crave developed it into its first original production in 2016. The show’s success ensured the production of eleven seasons and several holiday-themed specials, with Season 11 filming at the same time as Season 10. The series has earned eight Canadian Screen Awards, and since 2019 crossed the border to enchant people in the U.S. through Hulu.

Returning for Letterkenny’s tenth season are cast members Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Daniel Petronijevic, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn.

The first nine seasons of Letterkenny are available right now at Hulu, with the tenth season of the comedy arriving on December 26. Check out the new trailer below:

Here is Letterkenny's official synopsis:

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne do some dickering, the Hicks attend a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids have a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny receive head-to-toe physicals…and that’s just for starters, buddy.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Trailer Stars Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall in Hulu Spinoff The spinoff series comes to Hulu on January 18, 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email