Get ready to bid farewell to the quirkiest corner of the Canadian countryside as Letterkenny gears up for its twelfth and final season. Since its debut in 2016, this beloved series has become a staple, serving up laughs as we follow the interesting residents navigating rural life.

Whether it’s the Hicks engaging in insult battles with the Skids and Hockey Players or stumbling into a swanky nightclub and looking completely out of place, the show’s characters have always been at the heart of hilarity, going through random situations of theory everyday lives with a distinctive Canadian flair. As we prepare to say goodbye to their random shenanigans and a generous sprinkling of maple leaf-branded curse words, Season 12 promises an uproarious goodbye to this iconic series.

All six episodes of Letterkenny Season 12 will be available on Hulu starting Tuesday, December 26. But before we say goodbye to these funny folks, check out what fans can expect for the last time in Season 12 of Letterkenny.

Letterkenny Release Date 2016-00-00 Cast Jacob Tierney , Kaniehtiio Horn , Mark Forward , Tyler Johnston Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Seasons 9

Jared Keeso as Wayne

Image via Hulu

Jared Keeso plays Wayne, the unquestionable leader among the Hicks. As a diligent farmer deeply passionate about his craft, Wayne engages in a myriad of tasks, from rock-picking and bean cultivation to varmint shooting, all while taking pride in running produce stands. Rocking a no-nonsense attitude,

Wayne is a staunch and conservative individual who has little patience for nonsense and disrespect. Regardless of the situation, he communicates in a steady monotone, delivering his words with a distinct Ontario accent. Currently holding the esteemed title of the Toughest Guy in Letterkenny, Wayne is known for his willingness to engage in physical confrontations, though he reserves such actions for moments when he or his friends are mistreated.

Audiences can also check Keeso in Shoresy, the hockey-themed spin-off to Letterkenny. The series is also available to stream on Hulu.

Nathan Dales as Daryl

Image via Hulu

Nathan Dales plays Daryl, a childhood friend of Wayne. Having forged their friendship throughout their childhood years, Daryl has shared some of the best memories with Wayne, including the notorious egg-throwing incident at a truck with a Confederate flag.

While socially unpolished in certain respects, Daryl exudes a certain charm. Notably, he has a penchant for mispronouncing words like 'basket'. Despite his monotone demeanor, Daryl unveils a surprising depth to himself. Beneath his seemingly unrefined exterior lies a quick-witted and intellectually curious individual, armed with an extensive vocabulary that he throws out casually.

Long-time fans of the pre-Letterkenny era may be familiar with Dales, the actor is the companion of Keeso in the original 'Letterkenny Problems' web series.

Michelle Mylett as Katy

Image via Hulu

Michelle Mylett plays Katy, the younger sister of Wayne and an integral member of the Hicks. Frequently seen in their company, Katy stands out as an independent, assertive, and free-spirited individual. Coming across as a misandrist from time to time, she tends to find herself in relationships where she exerts dominance and occasionally demeans her male partners.

Beyond her romantic entanglements, Katy is fiercely protective of her older brother. Her disdain for Wayne’s ex, Angie, knows no bounds, fueled by a passionate resentment about Angie’s betrayal in cheating on her brother.

Before Letterkenny, Mylett appeared in the Antisocial franchise and took on the role of Jamie in the CBC series Four in the Morning.

Trevor Wilson as Dan

Image via Hulu

Trevor Wilson plays Dan, a.k.a. Squirrely Dan. Despite not being childhood friends with Wayne and Katy, he is constantly hanging out with the Hicks. Dan is an integral part of their farming adventures, often found alongside the Hicks and Daryl at the farm.

Dan is notable for his tendency to tell incredibly long stories, his expansive extended family, and overshare intimate details about his romantic life. Although outwardly unassuming and uneducated, Dan is actually an intellectually deep thinker, boasting a diverse range of knowledge. He’s passionate about equal rights, frequently referencing his involvement in women’s studies courses.

Wilson’s appearance in Letterkenny garnered him a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 6th Canadian Screen

Dylan Playfair as Reilly

Image via Letterkenny Problems

Dylan Playfair plays Reilly, initially portrayed as a cocky, selfish, and irresponsible junior hockey player in the world of Letterkenny. As the series unfolds, Reilly undergoes a noticeable transformation, revealing layers of greater maturity, depth, and sensitivity that defy the stereotypical image he first presented.

Reily’s distinct communication style is dominated by hockey lingo and other forms of 'jock talk'. He engages in extensive riffing with his counterpart, Jonesy, and this linguistic seems almost ingrained in him.

Playfair also played one of the unnamed hockey players in one of the 'Letterkenny Problems' short, titled 'Hockey Players'.

Andrew Herr as Jonesy

Image via Letterkenny Problems

Andrew Herr plays Jonesy, a hockey player and coach who shares an inseparable bond with his best friend, Reilly. Like Reilly, Jonesy initially comes across as a cocky and self-centered junior hockey player.

This is evident when the coach calls him out for prioritizing the hockey player's lifestyle over winning, labeling him and Reilly as 'poseurs'. In response to this criticism, the duo puts in the effort to improve their fitness, study game footage, and eventually gain the approval of the Coach.

Similar to Playfair, Herr was also in the 'Letterkenny Problems' short, taking on the role of an unnamed hockey player in 'Hockey Players'.

Tyler Johnston as Stewart

Image via Crave

Tyler Johnston plays Stewart, the leader of a crew dubbed 'The Skids' by the town’s other residents. Stewart’s basement serves as the hub for their activities, including video games and drug experimentation. Embracing a sense of social outcast identity shared by the entire group, Stewart’s fashion sense is distinctly shaped by the goth/emo subculture.

Johnston gained recognition for his roles in various projects, including Danny Lubbe in the HBO series Less Than Kind and the role of Tommy Webber in the TV movie Story of a Girl. Outside of Canada, he played Samandriel on the popular series Supernatural.

Evan Stern as Roald

Image via Letterkenny Problems

Evan Stern plays Roald, a member of the Skids in Letterkenny. Roald shares a strained relationship with his parents, who struggle to accept his sexuality. An ironic twist lies in the fact that they named him after the renowned author of 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Roald Dahl.

Besides the show, Stern is also known for his work in RoboCop and The Void.

