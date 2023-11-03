Get those maple leaf-branded tissues ready because Letterkenny's twelfth season is confirmed to be it's last. Ever since first premiering in 2016, Letterkenny has cemented itself as an all-time classic, poking fun at rural life in the countryside of Canada. Here, the lovable Hicks made up of Wayne (Jared Keeso), Daryl (Nathan Dales), Katy (Michelle Mylett), and Dan (K. Trevor Wilson), as well as the rest of their colorful friends and family, get caught up in all sorts of ridiculous scenarios, all while asserting themselves with Canadian curse words.

Immediately becoming an instant hit in its home country of Canada, Letterkenny also found an audience outside the country thanks to a broader distribution via Hulu. With a massive streaming partner at its side, Letterkenny quickly became one of the most popular shows on the service. It even managed to spawn several spin-offs, including the animated prequel Littlekenny and the hockey spin-off Shoresy, which just entered its second season.

Letterkenny bidding farewell to Hulu subscribers is a bittersweet goodbye, but twelve seasons on the air is certainly nothing to scoff at. It's an incredible accomplishment that most short-form comedies only dream of achieving, and Jared Keeso and the rest of the cast and crew will likely have a legacy that lasts well past the show's series finale. To learn more about the twelfth and final season, and it's cast, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Letterkenny Season 12.

When Can You Watch 'Letterkenny' Season 12?

The Letterkenny Hicks will reunite for one last time when all six episodes of Letterkenny Season 12 premiere on Tuesday, December 26th on Hulu. Suppose you're lucky enough to be a Canadian resident. In that case, Letterkenny Season 12 will be available to watch one day earlier on Monday, December 25th (just in time for Christmas) on the streaming platform Crave.

Where Can You Watch 'Letterkenny' Season 12?

As mentioned, if you're a Canadian resident, Letterkenny Season 12 will be available to watch and stream on Crave. Outside of Canada, particularly in the U.S., Letterkenny Season 12 will be available to watch and stream exclusively on Hulu. Much like many other streaming platforms, comedies and sitcoms are among the most vital and most-watched content. In the case of Hulu, the service has plenty of engaging comedy shows, such as the long-running It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the brilliant vampire satire What We Do in the Shadows.

Does 'Letterkenny' Season 12 Have a Trailer?

Letterkenny Season 12 does not yet have a trailer, but since it's only a month away from release, there's a good chance we'll get our first look at the series finale sooner rather than later.

Who Stars in 'Letterkenny' Season 12?

Being the long-running show's big send-off, you better believe that the series regulars of Letterkenny will be returning for Season 12. This, of course, includes the show's co-creator and star Jared Keeso, who has starred as the main character Wayne (and the side character Shoresy) ever since the show's inception. Also practically confirmed to come back are the rest of the Hicks, including Nathan Dales (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City) as Daryl, Michelle Mylett (Four in the Morning) as Katy, and K. Trevor Wilson (Bigfoot) as Dan. Other regular actors and characters likely to return are Dylan Playfair (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as Reilly, Andrew Herr (Upload) as Jonesy, Tyler Johnston (Story of a Girl) as Stewart, and Evan Stern (RoboCop) as Roald. Who knows what other Letterkenny characters we'll see in the Season 12 finale.

What is 'Letterkenny' Season 12 About?

Letterkenny doesn't have much of a narrative, instead focusing on the everyday escapades of the native residents of the tiny town of Letterkenny. Here, the main Hicks that the series follows are constantly getting into insult battles with the town's other factions, those being the Skids and the Hockey Players. What all three of them will get up to isn't exactly known, but reports from the first season suggest the hicks will get wrapped up in a swanky nightclub and attend a hectic comedy night.

Who is Making 'Letterkenny' Season 12?

As always, Letterkenny is overseen by its co-creators Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney. In addition to creating and writing for the show, Keeso and Tierney both appear in the series as characters. Keeso portrays the main character of Wyatt and the hockey side-character of Shoresy, while Tierney occasionally pops in as the snobby character of Glen.

