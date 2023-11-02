The Big Picture Letterkenny, the acclaimed Canadian sitcom, will premiere its 12th and final season on Hulu on December 26, 2023.

The show has gained a devoted cult audience for its clever wordplay, deadpan comic performances, and use of Canadian slang and profanity.

The spinoff series, Shoresy, focusing on the falsetto-voiced hockey player, premiered its second season on Hulu last month.

Get ready for one last season with the hicks, skids, and jocks of Letterkenny, Ontario. Letterkenny's 12th and final season will premiere on Hulu December 26.

The new season is the acclaimed Canadian sitcom will feature a stand-up comedy night at local watering hole MoDean's, a country music hit, the bad influence of the brawling upcountry degens, the opening of a new nightclub, and an encore at the local Ag Hall before taking its final bow. A hit in both its native Canada and the US, Letterkenny has attracted a devoted cult audience for its clever wordplay, deadpan comic performances, and extensive use of Canadian slang and profanity. The show will be survived by its spinoff Shoresy, focusing on the titular falsetto-voiced hockey player; its second season premiered last month on Hulu.

What is 'Letterkenny'?

Named after a long-abandoned ghost town in rural Ontario, the fictional small town of Letterkenny is partially based on creator Jared Keeso's hometown of Listowel, Ontario. The show centers around stoic farmer Wayne (Keeso), his fun-loving sister Katy (Michelle Mylett), and their friends Dary (Nathan Dales) and Squirrelly Dan (K. Trevor Wilson), and their low-key adventures in and around their slow-paced community. The show's ensemble incorporates a number of Letterkenny citizens, including the eccentric skids, led by the over-dramatic Stuart (Tyler Johnston); the frequently-inebriated and sexually-adventurous Mr. and Mrs. McMurray (Dan Petronijevic and Melanie Scrofano); rapacious bartender Gail (Lisa Cordington), Reilly and Jonesy (Dylan Playfair and Andrew Herr), two largely-unsuccessful players on the local largely-unsuccessful hockey team; and the residents of the nearby Native reservation, including Wayne's on-and-off love interest Tanis (Kaniehtiio Horn).

Image via Hulu

Watch on Hulu

Originating as Letterkenny Problems, a series of web shorts, the series was Canadian streamer Crave's first original series, and has gone on to both Canadian and international success. Over the course of its twelve-season run, the show has featured guest appearances from a number of Canadian stars, including Blackberry's Jay Baruchel, comedian Gavin Crawford, Trailer Park Boys' Jonathan Torrens, 11.22.63's Sarah Gadon, and sportscasters Dan O'Toole and Jay Onrait. Letterkenny is executive produced and written by Keeso and Jacob Tierney; the latter also directs the series. Mark Montefiore also executive produces, and Kara Haflidson produces the series for New Metric Media.