Hulu just released the full cold open for Letterkenny's season 9 premiere, if you were looking to bask in some deeply wonderful Canadian-ness this afternoon. New episodes of the series will hit the streaming service on December 26.

Created by Jared Keeso as a web series, Letterkenny chronicles the comings and goings of the residents in a small rural Ontario town named...Letterkenny. It is an extremely acquired taste, but once you settle into the deep deadpan of it all, it's one of the funniest things on TV right now. If you're unsure of the tone, this cold open is a great taste. I cannot stress enough how much it's just Daryl (Nathan Dales), Wayne (Keeso), and Dan (K. Trevor Wilson) sitting around a table and saying British phrases at each other, nor can I really explain why it makes me laugh. Watch the dang thing.

Check out the full cold open below. Letterkenny returns for season 9 on December 26. To tide you over until then, here are the 60 best TV shows on Hulu right now.

Here is the official synopsis for Letterkenny season 9:

LETTERKENNY kicks off post-fight with Dierks (Tyler Hynes), and the Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players attend an American Buck and Doe. Katy () takes her scorched earth dating strategy back to Letterkenny and Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own. Meanwhile, The Hockey Players learn about Judaism and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games, and girl talk. Then, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny and Tanis (Tiio Horn) starts her own energy drink.

