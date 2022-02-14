Letterkenny is a Canadian sitcom about the hilarious trials and tribulation of a rural Canadian town. Now, after ten seasons, it is getting a spin-off. Today, Hulu has released a teaser trailer and first look image for Shoresy, due out on the streamer later this spring.

Shoresy will be a six-episode spin-off and sees the show’s writer and creator Jared Keeso staring in the title role. In Letterkenny, which is also created by Keeso, Shoresy is a local hotshot Hockey player. In the original show, Keeso pulls double duty in playing the main character Wayne and the recurring character of Shoresy. The way the show handles Keeso playing both characters is by never showing Shoresy’s face and having Keeso read his lines in a falsetto voice. Shoresy will follow the title character as he is recruited from the local hockey team onto an AAA team.

The teaser trailer and first look image do not reveal much about the new series but does showcase the show’s focus on Canada’s favorite sport, hockey. It also shows that Shoresy will be dropping Letterkenny’s shtick of never showing the character’s face. The teaser and image does tease some of the stars who fans can expect to see joining Keeso in the series. The show will also star Tasya Teles (The 100), Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Ryan McDonell (Battlestar Galactica), Max Bouffard (Letterkenny), and Keilani Rose. It will also star professional hockey players Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen, Terry Ryan, Jon “Nasty” Mirasty, Brandon Nolan, and Jordan Nolan.

Image via Hulu

Shoresy will also feature guest stars Laurence Leboeuf (19-2), Scott Thompson (The Kids in the Hall), Jonathan Torrens (Trailer Park Boys), Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny), Camille Sullivan (The Man in the High Castle), and more.

Keeso serves on the series as executive producer, creator, and writer while also staring in it. Tierney will also be an executive producer as well as director. Kaniehtiio Horn serves as a consulting producer with Mark Montefiore as an executive producer and Kara Haflidson as a producer for New Metric Media. Chris Kelley serves as production executive with Sarah Fowlie as head of production, Carlyn Klebuc as general manager, Justin Stockman as vice president of content development & programming, and Karine Moses as senior vice president of content development & news for Bell Media.

The six-episode season of Shoresy hits Hulu later this spring. See the first look image and teaser trailer below:

Image via Hulu

