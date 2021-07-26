When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed last year, fans immediately started to speculate about who should follow in his footsteps as the host of the beloved game show. Instead of naming a new full-time host, this season Jeopardy! has had a number of guest hosts take on the role, but this week the most highly anticipated guest host is making his premiere starting tonight — LeVar Burton.

There has been a lot of hype about Burton’s week of guest hosting and that is because his hosting stint is the culmination of months of fans campaigning for him to appear on the show. Not just as a guest host, but as the permanent replacement for Alex Trebek. In fact, Burton was the one to plant the idea in fans’ minds last year.

“If I don't get it, I'll be fine," Burton told Esquire in an interview ahead of his first episode, "My life will go on.” Though fans may mount another petition to try to get him the gig full-time if Jeopardy! chooses any other host. There has been a lot of media hype associated with his week of hosting, which is fueling the call for him to be named as the host of the game show.

While hosting Jeopardy! is a first for LeVar Burton, it is not the first time the actor has appeared on the game show. In 1995, Burton won a round of Celebrity Jeopardy!, winning $14,500 for the Somalia Foundation.

Starting with Katie Couric back in March, Jeopardy! has donated to the guest host’s charity of choice, with a total matching the cumulative winnings of all contestants who competed during the guest host’s tenure. Burton has chosen Reading is Fundamental, which makes so much sense considering his legacy as the host of Reading Rainbow.

Hopefully, the thousands of fans who launched Burton’s campaign will tune in to help boost the Nielsen ratings for his tenure this week. Check your local listings for what time Jeopardy! airs weeknights near you:

