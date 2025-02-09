There’s no shortage of horror movies about the allure of youth and beauty, perhaps in part due to there being so many different ways to portray it. While The Substance put the consequences of seeking beauty onto Demi Moore’s character, in Level 16, director Danishka Esterhazy focused on the outside collateral damage. Set in what seems to be an all-girls “school” in a dystopian future, this tense thriller follows Vivien (Katie Douglas), a teenager hoping to be adopted, as she reaches the school's 16th level; she soon learns that she isn't as safe as her guardians want her to think.

Not only does the plot of the movie examine the many ways women are often exploited by society, but Esterhazy also condemns that exploitation by refusing to do it herself. The details of the crimes committed against the girls are often left off-screen, leaving the characters' dialogue and facial reactions to convey the movie's horror. And because of the talented cast and director, that’s actually all you need, making Level 16 a great watch for those without a taste for graphic images.

What Is ‘Level 16’ About?

Level 16 begins when a young Vivien and her friend Sophia (Celina Martin) are on level 10 of the Vestalis School. The girls believe that the air outside is poisonous, and their best hope of safety outside the school is to be adopted. The two talk excitedly about this and strive to be virtuous girls, which seems to be the central goal of the school curriculum. And that’s not the only odd thing about the “school.” There are no windows to be found, the rooms and hallways are made of cold concrete, and there are cameras everywhere. The girls are expected to be obedient to the point where their entire day is controlled, and if they make the slightest mistake, they’re punished. After Vivien helps Sophia at the cost of missing her window to wash her face, she’s forcibly dragged off to the basement for being “unclean.” Whatever methods the school uses for reconditioning aren’t shown right away, but it changes Vivien drastically, and years later she's extremely dedicated to being the perfect, obedient girl the school expects.

But encountering Sophia again throws a wrench into her plans, as her former friend plants seeds of doubt about the purpose of the school when they meet again on level 16. The girls are being drugged to sleep, there’s a guard who assaults them while they're unconscious, and there are no adoptions. Instead, Vestalis is raising and selling the girls like cattle for their youth and beauty, although Vivien and Sophia don’t discover what that process entails until later. When they do stumble upon the full truth, it’s a horrific and bloody discovery that leaves them even more traumatized than before. These young girls are being exploited and oppressed in so many different ways that it’s almost impossible not to sympathize with them, which makes the tension as they try to escape the facility unnoticed even more intense.

‘Level 16’ Successfully Breaks the “Show, Don’t Tell” Rule