Reality is breaking in Collider’s exclusive first look at the official trailer for Levels, the latest mind-bending sci-fi thriller to come from RLJE Films. Along with the teaser, we’ve also got a debut poster for intrigued parties to check out before the film arrives in just a few short weeks on November 1. Starring Camelot and Rookie Blue’s Peter Mooney and Strange Empire and The Expanse’s Cara Gee, the feature-length directorial debut from visual effects aficionado, Adam Stern (Continuum), promises to keep audiences on their toes right along with the main character as he struggles to separate reality from fiction.

Snapping awake from a nightmare, Joe (Mooney) takes a second before coming back down to his supposed reality. On the surface, it seems like an average day in an average man’s life, but after his girlfriend, Ash (Gee), can be heard delivering Joe a cautionary message, the trailer flips things upside down. Viewers watch as Ash is shot by an unknown assailant who makes a break for it. But, when Joe chases after the perp, the attacker vanishes into thin air. On a mission to find out the truth, Joe bites off much more than he can chew, as he comes to find that everything he thought he knew about his world may very well have been a lie.

While the trailer largely leans into Joe’s journey in Levels, the poster showcases Gee’s Ash. Standing tough while the very fabric of reality implodes around her, Ash is prepared for the worst, gripping a large gun in her hands.

RLJE Films’ Background in Inventive and Thought-Provoking Films

For years now, RLJE Films has brought audiences incredible stories from just about every genre under the sun. Earlier this year, viewers were invited to step into the post-apocalyptic world of Arcadian alongside a killer trio of actors including Nicolas Cage (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), Jaeden Martell (Mr. Harrigan’s Phone) and Maxwell Jenkins (Joe Bell), while Claudio Fäh’s survivor thriller, No Way Up, gave us even more of a reason to fear the open water. Last year, the studio put out one hit thriller after the next, including the holiday-themed slasher, It’s a Wonderful Knife, the Lovecraftian Suitable Flesh, and another Cage-led production, Sympathy for the Devil.

With such a solid track record, audiences won’t want to miss out on the impending arrival of the studio’s latest sci-fi thriller, Levels. Check out the exclusive trailer release above and the first-look poster below. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about how to check out the movie when it arrives on November 1.