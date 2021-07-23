IMDb TV has released a clip from an upcoming episode of Leverage: Redemption that fans of the show will not want to miss. Among the general clever, quirky hilarity that the show normally brings to the table, this special episode features one of the essential members of the ensemble cast - Beth Riesgraf, who plays Parker on the show - in her directorial debut.

In the clip, hitter Elliot (Christian Kane) and newcomer Breanna (Aleyse Shannon) are in a library spying on Mr. Blanche (who is played by guest star LeVar Burton), a librarian who is about to become the target of their next grift. Breanna is temporarily sidetracked while looking up his library checkout history because the data is stored on a "beautiful antique" of a computer. Back at Leverage HQ, Parker, Sophie (Gina Bellman), and newcomer Harry (Noah Wyle) banter about dressing up in kimonos before the clip cuts to the title card.

RELATED: ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Drops All Episodes Early on IMDb TV

Diehard fans of the show will be thrilled to see yet another familiar Star Trek alumnus guest-starring for an episode. In the previous iteration of the series, actors Brent Spiner, Armin Shimerman, and Kitty Swink made guest appearances, while Wil Wheaton's character "Chaos" had an ongoing rivalry with the team's hacker, Hardison (Aldis Hodge). There are also a ton of references to the beloved sci-fi classic speckled throughout the show.

For most of the original series and at least three of the Leverage: Redemption episodes, director Dean Devlin has sat in the director's chair. Now that Riesgraf is taking the reins, it'll be interesting to see if her directorial style puts a twist on Devlin's spinning cameras and love of overhead shots, or approaches the episode from a fresh, new angle.

You can watch the first half of Season 1 right now on Amazon Prime Video or IMDbTV. Check out the clip from the upcoming Leverage: Redemption episode below.

