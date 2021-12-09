The Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief are back yet again, and don’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, has announced that they have renewed Leverage: Redemption, their sequel to the hit TNT series, for a second season, bringing back everyone’s favorite team of reformed criminals for a new host of adventures.

The second season of Redemption will continue to see the Leverage team taking down the rich and powerful with the help of corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), as well as Alec Hardison’s (Aldis Hodge) foster sister Breanna (Aleyse Shannon), a tech wizard with a knack for robotics and finding herself in trouble. As it becomes easier for those with money and influence to take what they want without consequences, the team — also including Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), Parker (Beth Riesgraf), and Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane) — are tasked with keeping the rich from getting richer and squashing those who get in their way.

Leverage: Redemption’s second go-around will see the return of its core cast, as well as showrunners and executive producers Kate Rorick and Dean Devlin, who executive produce alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. “Bringing back these characters has been a dream come true,” Devlin said, “And working with such incredible people as the team at IMDb TV has been an absolute pleasure. So excited we get to do it all over again.”

Leverage originally ran for five seasons on TNT from 2008 to 2012, garnering a cult following and a significant fanbase who were upset by the series' abrupt cancellation by the network, who cited falling ratings. IMDb TV rescued the series from the abyss in 2020, and the first eight episodes of Redemption were released back in July, with an additional eight premiering as a follow-up in October.

While fans eagerly await the series’ second season, for which no release date has been announced, all 16 episodes of Leverage: Redemption are available to stream exclusively on IMDb TV, as well as all five seasons of the original Leverage.

