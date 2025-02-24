The Leverage crew is back for another round of big money stakes, cons and justice for the little guy. Today, Prime Video officially announced that Leverage: Redemption Season 3 will premiere on April 17, 2025, with the first three episodes dropping on launch day, as Prime likes to do with its big titles. The remaining episodes of the 10-episode season will be released weekly on Thursdays. For fans eager to revisit past missions, both Leverage: Redemption Seasons 1 and 2, as well as all five seasons of the original Leverage series, are available on demand and as a FAST Channel on Prime Video.

The main cast for Leverage: Redemption Season 3 includes Gina Bellman as Sophie Devereaux, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison in a recurring role. The season will also feature guest stars Jack Coleman, Drew Powell, Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, Sam Witwer, Rachael Harris, and more.

This season, the crew is going to take on some of their toughest cases yet. They’ll go up against a power broker stealing clean water and turning it into dirty money, a corrupt small-town mayor who serves as judge and jury, and a mark who finally catches up with them mid-con. Not good. They'll also have to figure out how to out-hustle a pool shark running an international extortion ring, and take down an industrialist who is exploiting child labor.

Leverage: Redemption is produced by Electric Entertainment, led by Dean Devlin, who serves as executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, John Rogers, and Chris Downey. John Rogers also serves as showrunner.

When Did 'Leverage: Redemption' Come Back?