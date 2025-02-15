Finally, Leverage: Redemption has great news about its yet-to-premiere third season, and of course, fans will be over the moon to hear it. Per the latest scoop from Matt’s Inside Line via TVLine, a premiere date for the installment has not been confirmed, but we can hope for a spring 2025 release on Prime Video. Fans may recall that news of its move to the streamer came about in December 2023, when the show was renewed for Season 3 after the first two landed on the now-defunct Amazon Freevee.

Besides the hopeful release update, two stars were mentioned as additions to the Leverage: Redemption Season 3 cast list in guest roles. Noah Wyle, who portrays fixer Harry Wilson in the crime drama, shared that his real-life daughter Auden would return as his character’s child, Becky. Also, Rachael Harris, who starred as Dr. Linda Martin in Lucifer, is set to appear in an episode. Wyle “was a bit fuzzy on other details,” but he added, “I do know that the episodes turned out really well, and I wore a lot of silly costumes.”

Leverage: Redemption is a reboot of the TNT series Leverage, which ran from 2008 to 2012. It follows five people who make up a team of criminals as they stage elaborate heists against corrupt and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged. Starring in the beloved series were Timothy Hutton as the team’s mastermind Nate, Gina Bellman as grifter Sophie, Beth Riesgraf as thief Parker, Christian Kane as hitter Eliot, and Aldis Hodge as hacker Hardison.

‘Leverage’ Comes Back to Life in ‘Leverage: Redemption’