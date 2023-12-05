The Big Picture Sophie Deveraux will lead her team in Leverage: Redemption season 3, which will now stream on Prime Video instead of Freevee.

The change in streaming platforms allows for increased resources for production.

The upcoming season will continue the team's mission to protect the innocent people of New Orleans, with new criminal threats and the addition of new characters. No release date has been announced yet.

Sophie Deveraux (Gina Bellman) will continue to lead her team, as Apple TV+ has announced that Leverage: Redemption has been renewed for a third season. There will be one major change implemented to the crime series, as it will now stream on Prime Video instead of premiering new episodes on Freevee. The new season is expected to debut on the platform at some point next year, allowing Sophie's unit to continue solving crimes and righting wrongs in the only way they know how. But there's more to the streaming home change than meets the eye.

When it was announced that a revival of Leverage was going to be produced by Amazon, it was agreed that the series would premiere on Freevee, the studio's ad-supported streaming platform. While they are owned by the same company, Freevee doesn't have the same resources Prime Video does for the production of its original titles, making Leverage: Redemption's upgrade interesting. The future looks bright for Sophie, Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and the rest of the team who tirelessly work to take down the wealthy criminals of New Orleans.

Most of the team was introduced in the original Leverage show, featuring Nate Ford (Timothy Hutton) as the leader of the group. But after he married Sophie at the end of the series, the character was killed off-screen before the events of Leverage: Redemption took place, leaving his widow as the new brain behind the team. Since then, most of the old crew have reunited to make a difference in New Orleans, with new recruits bringing fresh energy to the story audiences loved when the original series premiered. The revival is a part of Prime Video's strategy to expand its portfolio, as other crime shows that found success as cable classics have been given new life through streaming.

What Can Fans Expect From 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3?

Image via Prime Video

The second season of Leverage: Redemption came to an end almost a year ago when the team prepared to take down Arthur Wilde (Damian O'Hare) once and for all. The climatic confrontation featured Aldis Hodge returning as Hardison for a brief guest appearance. The third installment of the revival will allow Sophie and the team to continue their mission of protecting the citizens of New Orleans, as new criminal threats take over the streets of the city. There's only one Leverage Consulting office that can get the job done, and now, they have a new streaming home to do so.

There is no release date yet for Leverage: Redemption Season 3, so stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Leverage: Redemption

The Hitter, the Hacker, the Grifter and the Thief are back, this time with help from a new tech genius and corporate fixer, to take on a new kind of villain. When someone needs help, they provide...Leverage. Release Date July 9, 2021 Cast Noah Wyle, Gina Bellman, Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane Main Genre Drama Genres Drama Seasons 3

Watch on Prime Video