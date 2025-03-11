Over two years since they wrapped up business with Arthur Wilde in Season 2, the Scheme Team is finally back to tip the scales in favor of the little guys in the official trailer for Leverage: Redemption Season 3. Prime Video welcomes back the crew on April 17 with a ten-episode run that pits them against some of their greatest challenges yet, from greedy power brokers to corrupt mayors who are the law, and wealthy industrialists exploiting child labor for ill-gotten gains. Throughout it all, they'll be hounded by an old foe hell-bent on vengeance and reckon with their relationships. The first footage from the upcoming season assures there will be higher stakes, bigger cons, and more drama as they court danger with each job.

The opening moments of the trailer see the team already caught in a "quick little weekend heist" in Paris gone horribly wrong, as they speed down the streets of the city of love with gunfire whizzing by. Their hitter, Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), makes quick work of their pursuers though, highlighting the camaraderie among the crew and the skills they all bring to the table. Redemption features Gina Bellman as their resident grifter Sophie Devereaux, Beth Riesgraf as the thief Parker, Aleyse Shannon as the maker/tech expert Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as their fixer Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge, fresh off of taking the lead role in Prime's Cross, as the hacker Alec Hardison. In Season 3, they're prepared to use those skills for the privilege of ruining some real trash, going from small-town America to high rises in Mumbai in pursuit of their marks.

This time around, the group is asked to fight their way through hired goons, navigate laser-filled hallways, and confront ugly neighbor vs. neighbor situations for their work. The job is starting to wear on Alec, who weighs giving up the game after having to see his friends continue to put their lives on the line. However, that doesn't stop him from having fun with his crew and trying to employ a Vulcan nerve grip to no effect, much to Eliot's annoyance. Leverage continues to be a great team, helping each other help the people who need it most. In the final moments though, the trailer teases that Parker is doing some work behind their backs this season and, in turn, landing herself in mortal danger.

'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3 Returns With a Truckload of Guest Stars

For the heist series's long-awaited return, the Leverage: Redemption crew will have plenty of guests joining them. Jack Coleman, Drew Powell, Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, Sam Witwer, and Rachael Harris are all set to appear in Season 3. Wyle also confirmed that his real-life daughter, Auden Wyle, will reprise her role as his in-universe daughter Becky Wilson at some point in the run. The same creative team behind the original 2008 series remains on board going forward too, including executive producer Dean Devlin and creators John Rodgers and Chris Downey.

Leverage: Redemption premieres on Prime Video on April 17 with its first three episodes, followed by new installments every Thursday. Check out the trailer in the player above.