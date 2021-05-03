IMDb TV has announced that its new original series Leverage: Redemption will premiere July 9 on Amazon’s premium free streaming se­rvice, in tandem with the release of an official teaser trailer. The crime drama will debut with eight new episodes this summer, followed by an additional eight episodes in the fall.

The upcoming revival for the fan-favorite series (which originally aired on TNT) reunites several of the show's most-beloved characters, including Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), Parker (Beth Riesgraf), Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane) and Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge). Noah Wyle and Aleyse Shannon serve as newcomers to the cast for this special season. As Parker says in the trailer, there's no shortage of rich bad guys — probably even more now than ever before — and the Leverage crew looks to have one of their biggest jobs yet ahead of them, even as some of them decide to come out of retirement to pull this one off.

Kate Rorick is showrunner and executive producer alongside Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey are consulting producers.

Leverage: Redemption will premiere July 9 on IMDb TV with eight episodes dropping in the summer, followed by an additional eight episodes coming this fall. Watch the official teaser below:

Here's the official synopsis for Leverage: Redemption:

In this new iteration, and new world, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) have watched the world change over the last eight years. Since their last job, it’s become easier – and sometimes legal – for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

