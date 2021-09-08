After reviving Leverage for an additional season with Leverage: Redemption, IMDb TV has released the trailer for a slate of eight new episodes coming to the streaming platform on October 8th. The story follows a group of reformed crooks who combine the best of their abilities to take on corporate and governmental injustices inflicted on common citizens.

Back in July, IMDb TV released eight episodes of the revival with the original cast returning (except for Timothy Hutton, who was a main character in the original series). The new additions to the team were Harry Wilson, played by Emmy nominee Noah Wyle and Breanna "Bree" Casey, played by Aleyse Shannon. Now, the remaining eight episodes from Season 1 will be released on the platform for free.

The trailer for the new episodes reveals we can expect more adventures in true Leverage: Redemption form: shootings, big targets, cynicism, home (and train) invasions, more cons, and everything going wrong at the last moment.

Leverage originally aired on TNT and ran for five seasons, from 2008 to 2012. After its somewhat abrupt cancellation, the revival by IMDb TV was welcomed by the loyal fanbase. Leverage: Redemption returns on October 8. Check out the new trailer for Leverage: Redemption below.

Here's the official synopsis for Leverage: Redemption:

The rich and powerful take what they want, and the Leverage team is back to take them down. Sophie Devereaux (The Grifter), Parker (The Thief), Eliot Spencer (The Hitter), and Alec Hardison (The Hacker) have watched the world change over the last eight years. It’s become easier, and sometimes legal, for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way. The Leverage team finds new blood in Harry Wilson, a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’s been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey, Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble. In this new world, the team will use their collective skills to defeat a new kind of villain - from the man who created an opioid crisis from the comfort of his boardroom, to the couple who prefers to deport workers instead of paying them, to the shadowy security firm that helps hide dangerous secrets for a price. When someone needs help, they provide…Leverage.

