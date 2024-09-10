It's 1914, and war looms large across Europe and the world at large. Now, Netflix has released the first official trailer for Leviathan, a new anime adaptation that will examine one of humanity's most significant conflicts. The series does not have a release date yet but is set to arrive on the streaming platform at some point in 2025. The trailer in itself is wordless, opting for an epic orchestral piece, as the clip brings to the fore, two of the series' main characters, Deryn Sharp and Aleksander. Depicting slightly the horrors of war, the trailer sees the pair setting sail into a perilous and dangerous world at war, ready to devour them at a moment's notice.

Netflix's Leviathan is based on Scott Westerfeld’s novel of the same name which was published in October of 2009, with illustrations by Keith Thompson. Westerfeld's work would go on to spawn a trilogy, with the accompanying works being Behemoth and Goliath, which were released in 2010 and 2011 respectively. The main synopsis of Netflix's Leviathan is as follows:

"Prince Aleksander, would-be heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne, is on the run. Deryn Sharp is a commoner, disguised as a boy in the British Air Service. As World War I begins to erupt, Alek and Deryn’s paths cross in the most unexpected way… taking them on a fantastical, around-the- world adventure that will change both their lives forever."

Leviathan will be brought to life by the animation studio, Orange. The Tokyo-based studio is responsible for the development of yet another Netflix anime series, Beastars. Directing the anime series, Leviathan, is Christophe Ferreira, with Justin Leach and Taiki Sakurai serving as the executive producers. Joe Hisaishi will contribute original songs to the production, with Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi serving as music composers.

Netflix Expands Its Westerfeld Library

Leviathan is not the only Westerfeld novel that is getting an adaptation treatment from Netflix, as the author's work, Uglies, is set to arrive on Netflix in the U.S. on September 13. The adaptation is led by director McG (Charlie's Angels, The DUFF) and will star Joey King as Tally Youngblood, the series' main protagonist. Discussing the adaptation, the director reveals that the long-awaited movie adaptation is "timelier than ever." McG's comments read:

"I feel like the message of the film is timelier than ever. With our contemporary society so obsessed with image, what a great message this movie shares that beauty is interior, and it's who we are on the inside that counts. All in a film packed with action, romance, and adventure.”

Leviathan premieres on Netflix sometime in 2025. Uglies will stream on Netflix in the US on September 13. Watch the Leviathan trailer above. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Get Netflix