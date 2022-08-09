Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick has proven to be a blistering hit since its initial release in late May. Roaring up the box office charts with ferocious speed and setting records along the way in relentless need for speed. Who wouldn’t like to be part of that? F1 Champion, Lewis Hamilton, though reluctantly.

Hamilton is not an individual immune to the need for speed, given the profession he finds himself in. A multi-time F1 champion, the British driver has revealed that he had reluctantly turned down a fighter pilot role on the hit Paramount picture directed by Joseph Kosinski. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Hamilton revealed that he had watched the 1986 film, Top Gun and was pretty enthused to be a part of the sequel as a fan. Being a friend of Tom Cruise who stars in the titular role of Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the film, Hamilton reached out to the actor to see if he could get a role in the film. “So when I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I have to ask him [Cruise],’ ”he said. “I said, ‘I don’t care what role it is. I’ll even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back.’ ” It turns out that Cruise did him one better and got him a role, not as a cleaner but a fighter pilot.

Sadly for Hamilton and F1 fans, the film schedule for Maverick clashed with the Formula One season finale and the champion driver could not take up the role he wanted. Hamilton described speaking to director Kosinski and star Cruise as being “the most upsetting call that I think I’ve ever had.” The driver will, however, still have his stint on the screen as he is set to work with Kosinski in an untitled F1 movie coming which will arrive at Apple.

The upcoming film will star Brad Pitt as a driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie driver and the titans of the sport with Kosinski serving as one of the directors. While also vetting the script for the film, Hamilton has also taken Pitt to the creative hubs that will produce Mercedes’ car for this year’s F1 season.

Despite lacking the addition of Hamilton to its team of fighter pilots, Top Gun: Maverick has continued its supersonic charge and roar at the box office, surpassing $1.35 billion over the weekend. The impressive performance from the film has seen it zoom past Black Panther and now has its sight set on Avengers: Age of Ultron as it continues to seek box office glory.

Starring alongside Cruise in the film are Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer.

Top Gun: Maverick is still available in theaters and headed into a fan appreciation weekend. Check out the trailer for the film down below: