The book-to-screen adaptation of Shelby Van Pelt’s bestselling novel, Remarkably Bright Creatures, has scored another major casting win as Lewis Pullman is set to join the cast. Fresh off his leading role as Ben Mears in Gary Dauberman’s Salem's Lot, Pullman will star alongside veteran Oscar-winning actress Sally Field (80 for Brady). Remarkably Bright Creatures, which was published in 2022, has gained widespread popularity, creeping up the bookseller charts steadily until it cemented itself as a bona fide bestseller.

The book tells the heartwarming story of Tova Sullivan, an old widow working the night shift at a small aquarium where she forms an unexpected bond with a giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus. Tova is grieving the death of her husband and also still processing the mysterious disappearance of her son at sea 30 years earlier. Amidst the uncertainty that beclouds her life and the bleak prospect of spending her last days alone, Tova leans on Marcellus for succor. Unknown to her, the octopus might just help her unravel some mysteries and solve some of the most important puzzles of her life.

Pullman’s role in the adaptation remains under wraps, but it's fair to infer he will take on the character of Cameron, a young man whose search for his estranged father intersects with Tova’s quiet life in surprising ways. Field is confirmed to play Tova Sullivan, the central figure of the narrative whose journey of self-discovery and healing serves as the heart of the story.

Who Else Will Star in ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures?’

Image via 20th Century Fox

With filming already underway in Vancouver, joining Field and Pullman in the cast are Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Joan Chen (The Wedding Banquet), Kathy Baker (The Ranch), Beth Grant (Little Miss Sunshine), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female). The film will be directed by Olivia Newman, best known for helming Where the Crawdads Sing, which also was a book adaptation that went on to gross over $144 million worldwide on a $24 million budget. Her other previous works include the pilot for The Last Thing He Told Me, Apple’s adaptation of the novel by Laura Dave.

The screenplay is a collaboration between John Whittington and director Newman. Producing under the Night Owl banner are Bryan Unkeless, Peter Craig, and David Levine. The executive production team includes Alyssa Rodrigues, Tony Lipp, Erika Hampson, Alisa Tager, Newman, and author Van Pelt. The adaptation has already generated significant buzz, particularly among fans of the novel. If Remarkably Bright Creatures’ meteoric rise in popularity is anything to go by (it’s been on the New York Times bestseller list for 64 weeks!), coupled with the strong creative team at the helm, then it's fair to say the film is shaping up to be one to watch out for. More casting news and production details are expected to be announced in the coming months. Up next for Pullman is the Marvel feature, Thunderbolts* scheduled for release on May 2, 2025.

Thunderbolts* Release Date May 2, 2025 Director Jake Schreier Writers Lee Sung-jin, Eric Pearson, Joanna Calo Franchise(s) Marvel Cinematic Universe Cast See All Florence Pugh Yelena Belova

Sebastian Stan James Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier

David Harbour Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian

Wyatt Russell John Walker / U.S. Agent

Source: The Hollywood Reporter