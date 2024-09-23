One of the most intriguing projects on the slate for a comedy legend just got a major casting update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Lewis Tan, best known for his role in Mortal Kombat, has joined the cast of Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice. Tan has been tapped alongside a star-studded ensemble, consisting of Vince Vaughn and James Marsden in the leading roles, with Eiza González, Jimmy Tatro, and Arturo Castro also cast in supporting roles. No character names nor plot details about the film have been revealed yet, but it has been described as a buddy cop action comedy and underwent a fierce bidding war earlier this year following the announcement of the project, one that ultimately saw 20th Century Studios take the rights for distribution.

Tan most recently appeared in a small capacity in one of the biggest movies of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine, where he reprised his role as Shatterstar in the superhero tentpole after previously appearing in Deadpool 2. Before Deadpool & Wolverine, he appeared in the Netflix Original Series, Shadow and Bone, where he played Tolya Yul-Bataar alongside Ben Barnes and Freddie Carter. He also played a lead role in the Netflix Original Movie, Fistful of Vengeance, which also stars Lawrence Kao and Pearl Thusi, and currently sits at a 43% score from critics and a 66% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Tan will reprise his role as Cole Young in the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel, which will see Karl Urban step into the role of Johnny Cage and Shögun star Tadanobu Asano reprise his role as Lord Raiden.

What Have the Other ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice’ Stars Been In?

Vince Vaughn's latest series, Bad Monkey, is in the midst of airing on Apple TV+ and has only three episodes left until the finale drops on October 9. Marsden will next appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the threequel which will see Keanu Reeves play Shadow, and González is fresh off her appearance in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the action flick starring Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson.

Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice does not yet have an official release date, and it is unknown when it will begin production. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Tan in Mortal Kombat, now streaming on Netflix.

