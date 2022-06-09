With Pride month starting once again, the annual festivities across the country just beginning, and the celebration of queer identities heightened, now is the perfect time to learn about queer history and all those who championed the queer community. In recent history, the queer community has begun winning victories in terms of representation in film, television, and more media, not only in the characters or actors playing them but also in the stories being told.

For the first time in history, multitudes of queer stories were beginning to be told, and queer writers, actors, directors, and more were being recognized for their many talents that were (and still are) overlooked and forcefully restrained because of their identity. While there is still work to be done, it is also important to acknowledge the actors who have been trailblazers for the LGBTQ+ community.

Ariana DeBose

Image via 20th Century Studios

Best known for her stage work in Broadway musicals such as Bring it On, Pippin, A Bronx Tale, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and worldwide sensation Hamilton, Ariana DeBose continues to make important strides for queer people of color in the entertainment industry. In her breakout role as Anita in the Spielberg remake of West Side Story, DeBose earned an Academy Award, making her the first Afro Latina and first openly-queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting.

DeBose was also in the movie adaption of the groundbreaking queer Broadway show, The Prom, as the love interest Alyssa Greene. In December 2020, DeBose joined fellow The Prom star Jo Ellen Pellman in launching the Unruly Hearts Initiative, aimed at connecting individuals with charities that advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

MJ Rodriguez

Image via FX

MJ Rodriguez is FX’s Pose’s breakout star, playing Bianca Evangelista in the largest cast of transgender actresses to be starring as series regulars in a scripted series. Additionally, Rodriguez became the first transgender woman ever to be nominated for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Pose. In 2022, Rodriguez won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama, making her the first transgender actor to win in Golden Globes history.

In a statement, Rodriguez advocated for the normalcy of casting, and that her casting inLittle Shop of Horrors as a trans woman of color should not be a trending headline but instead a commonality in the industry; “I think any woman should be considered…”

Laverne Cox

Image via Focus Features

Laverne Cox has become a legend in the LGBTQ+ community, and a fierce advocator for the queer community. Cox became known for her role as Sophia Burst in Netflix's Orange is the New Black. Along with the success of the show, Cox became the first transgender actor to be nominated for an Emmy Award. Since then, she has gone on to be the first transgender actor to play a transgender series regular in CBS’ Doubt.

Cox also became the first transgender person to appear on the cover of Time and Cosmopolitan Magazines and is the first transgender person to have a Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds. She continues to spread awareness and fight for LGBTQ+ rights and helped lead the conversation about internationality with trans bodies and different racial identities. Talk about a trailblazer!

Dan Levy

Image via NBC

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star, is considered a leading figure in LGBTQ+ comedy in film and television. His historic role as David Rose in the Emmy-award-winning and record-setting series Schitt's Creek helped many people who identify as pansexual explain their feelings. The iconic “I like wine, not the label” scene is a genius example of the trailblazing Levy helped lead.

Not only that but having an openly pansexual character and eventual same-sex relationship on a popular comedy series celebrating queer joy without the same-old (yet still needed) queer struggles usually portrayed on queer media was beyond remarkable for the queer community. Queerty named Levy one of the Pride50 in 2019 on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots to commemorate his work.

Billy Eichner

Image via Universal Pictures

Billy On The Street creator and star, Billy Eichner, is a comedic force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. From Billy On The Street, Eichner rose to prominence and was cast in Parks and Recreation as Craig Middlebrooks, American Horror Story in multiple seasons, and Timon in Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King.

Just recently, a trailer for Eichner’s new movie Bros was released. The film is being produced by Universal Pictures and features an entirely LGBTQ+ cast and is the first adult-oriented movie produced by the studio. Watch the trailer here.

Neil Patrick Harris

Image via CBS

Neil Patrick Harris is the legendary actor known for the How I Met Your Mother sitcom as well as his appearance on Glee, the lead role in A Series of Unfortunate Events, and a role in It’s A Sin. Harris has also been seen in numerous amounts of theater productions including the 2004 Broadway Revival of Assassins, Mark Cohen in the 1997 touring production of RENT, the titular role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch (which earned him the Tony Award) and hosting the Tony Awards 4 times.

Most recently, Harris was seen in New York City Center’s Encores! production ofInto the Woods as the Baker. Neil Patrick Harris made history as the first gay man to host the Academy Awards in 2010.

Billy Porter

Image via Apple TV+

Tony-winning and renowned actor, singer, fashion icon, and performer Billy Porter is one of the world’s most famous and admired queer idols. He was the winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots, and has also been seen in Pose as Pray Tell, American Horror Story, Amazon’s new Cinderella as the Fabulous Godmother, and a host on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve!

Porter made history as the first openly gay black man to be nominated and win in a leading actor category at the Primetime Emmy Awards for his role in Pose. He released his memoir, Unprotected: A Memoir in October 2021 and chronicled his journey of navigating his identity as a black gay man in America.

Lea DeLaria

Lea DeLaria made history as the first openly gay comic on television in America. Having done stand-up for quite a while, DeLaria started acting as well.

She was seen in the 2000 Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show, 2017’s Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl as Rosie, Orange is the New Black as Carrie “Big Boo” Black, and currently stars inBroadway’s hilarious all-female farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Aliveas Bernadette.

