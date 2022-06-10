LGBTQ+ Pride Month is back in full swing with celebratory parades, parties, and festivals around the country. In the entertainment industry, new releases and exciting announcements have been made pertaining to the growing need for more LGBTQ+ media and depictions of queer joy.

RELATED: The Best Campy Movies to Celebrate Pride Month

For those who want to celebrate with a night in or a watch party with friends or family, the LGBTQ+ identifying writers, directors, actors, producers, and more have been hard at work to provide a multitude of queer movies showcasing LGBTQ+ stories and culture.

Fire Island (2022)6

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Fire Island is the highly-anticipated comedy movie streaming on Hulu on June 3, 2022. The film is a gay retelling of the Jane Austen novel, play, and film, Pride and Prejudice. Fire Island follows Noah and Howie and their group of friends as they take their annual week-long excursion to the notorious gay vacation spot (and title of the movie), Fire Island.

As the week begins and another not-so-friendly posse of rich white gays joins the fray, unexpected love is found and their chosen family’s bonds are heavily tested. The film stars Joel Kim Booster as Noah and Saturday Night Live'sBowen Yang as Howie. Fire Island is currently streaming on Hulu.

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Paris is Burning is the acclaimed 1990 documentary that chronicles some of the most important parts of LGBTQ+ culture’s history: Ball Culture. The documentary was filmed in the 1980s and shows the legendary queer subculture that originated from African-Americans, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ people in New York City.

RELATED: 7 Queer Films Perfect for a Friendsgiving

This culture has gone on to create many of the slang terms still used in the queer community today and proves that the words used today have a deeper meaning and should be credited to the out and proud people of Ball culture. Paris is Burning is perfect for those looking to learn about Queer history and is currently streaming on HBOMax.

Maurice (1987)

This James Wilby and Hugh Grant film tells the story of Maurice (Wilby), a boy who enters Cambridge University and befriends another wealthy boy named Clive (Grant). Clive admits his feelings for Maurice, who then realizes he is gay when he feels the same about Clive. The two embark on a romantic yet secret love affair to protect Clive, but drama ensues.

Maurice is not as well-known as other gay films, but that is most likely due to the film’s age, having been released in 1987 (which is bold for the industry and time period). The film has a Call Me By Your Name vibe to its aesthetic but is more tender. Fans of academia and romance should most definitely give this film a watch. Maurice is streaming free on Tubi.

God's Own Country (2017)

God’s Own Country stars The Crown’s Josh O’Connor as a young, unhappy farmer living in Yorkshire. As he struggles with living with his grandmother and sick father, he numbs his own pain with drinking and other troubles.

Until, as the movies go, a Romanian migrant worker walks into his life and the two fall in love. Fans of a good romantic drama with a tad bit of uniqueness will adore God’s Own Country. God’s Own Country is currently streaming on Tubi.

Moonlight (2016)

The Academy-Award-Winning film, Moonlight, is a must-watch for anyone looking to celebrate their Pride Month right. The film, in 3 stages, follows the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. Moonlight explores the difficulties that Chiron faced surrounding his identity and sexuality in addition to the way the people around him treated him, both emotionally and physically.

Moonlight has been declared one of the best films of the 21st Century, earning the Oscar for Best Picture in 2016. Additionally, the film was the first of its kind to feature an all-black cast for an LGBTQ+ storyline. Moonlight is currently streaming on Showtime.

The Boys in the Band (2020)

Image via Netflix

The Boys in the Band is a film adaptation of the acclaimed play of the same name by Mart Crowley. The film follows a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in New York City the year before Stonewall. Every man has an issue, be it anything from dealing with past trauma, taunting each other, drinking problems, or their own sexuality. As the night goes on, truths are revealed and conflict arises.

The play was regarded as the first show to authentically show gay life in the 1960s and features an entirely openly-gay cast including Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, and Zachary Quinto. The 2020 adaptation of The Boys in the Band was created for the play’s 50th anniversary and is available to stream on Netflix.

Booksmart (2019)

Booksmart is a hilarious comedy film about living to the fullest and the bonds of true friendship. Two best friends who take school over-the-top seriously, Amy and Molly, were under the impression their hard work paid off—until they realize all the kids who were lazy and partied every night got into the same Ivy League schools they did. To make up for their lost time, the two girls make a pact to make the night before their graduation the most fun they could ever have.

Not only is this film hilarious, but Booksmart features a queer character without the entire plot revolving around her struggles as a queer person, which is just as needed as queer struggle stories. Booksmart is available to stream on Hulu.

The Prom (2020)

Image via Netflix

The Prom is a movie-musical adaptation of the history-making Broadway musical of the same name. Washed-up Broadway stars in need of a better image decide to involve themselves in a homophobic school’s decision to ban same-sex couples from attending their prom. When one girl, Emma, decides to bring her girlfriend to the prom, the Broadway stars team up with her to show the town what love really is and “kick-ball-change” the world.

This movie is perfect for a family watch party or fans of Broadway musicals. The Prom not only has catchy songs and dances but hilarious and heartwarming moments. The Prom is streaming on Netflix.

NEXT: Discovery+ Features 'Trixie Motel,' 'Book of Queer' and 'Generation Drag' to Kick Off Pride Month