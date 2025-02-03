LGBTQ+ movies encompass a wide range of stories, and filmmakers have been telling those movies throughout cinematic history, even if they've only just recently begun to receive widespread, mainstream attention. Although those stories can still suffer from issues like stereotyping, Hollywood has come a long way when it comes to accurately depicting the LGBTQ+ experience, and for those in the community, seeing themselves positively represented onscreen is crucial.

But LGBTQ+ stories don't have to be just for those in the community, nor should they be. While these stories themselves may center around the LGBTQ+ experience, the themes are universal, from friendship and family dynamics to romantic love stories. And like all great stories, they span a variety of times and places, focusing on stories which simply highlight what it means to be human. It's no coincidence that some of the best LGBTQ+ films, especially in recent years, are also regarded as some of the best films ever made.

10 'The Color Purple' (2023)

Dir. Blitz Bazawule

Musical period drama The Color Purple tells the story of Celie (Fantasia Barrino), a Black woman living in the American south in the early 1900s. After being forced to marry the abusive Mister (Colman Domingo), Celie meets Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson), a nightclub singer and Mister’s occasional mistress. The movie was based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which in turn was based on the original film and novel by Alice Walker.

Celie’s sexuality and her attraction to Shug are a huge, important part of The Color Purple, and the film is largely about what Celie overcomes in her life—while her specific traumas are not ones all viewers can relate to, her story of triumph is, and the film’s theme of finding happiness even in the worst circumstances is a powerful one. Barrino turns in an incredible performance as Celie, particularly in her musical numbers.

9 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Dir. Céline Sciamma

Painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint a portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), the daughter of a French countess, in historical romance Portrait of a Lady on Fire, set at the end of the 18th century on a remote island. Héloïse’s mother intends to send the painting to a nobleman in the hopes he will approve of Héloïse and marry her, but in the process of Marianne’s work on it, the two women fall in love.

Despite its historical setting, Portrait of a Lady on Fire tells a timeless story and puts a twist on familiar tropes, most notably that of an artist falling for their subject, all filtered through the female gaze. The film builds tension between the two women masterfully, especially as it builds towards its end and, given the setting, the inevitable end of their relationship. It’s an emotional, compelling film bound to leave an impression on the viewer.

8 'Tangerine' (2015)

Dir. Sean Baker

Tangerine follows transgender sex worker Sin-Dee Rella (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), who, after being released from a four-week stint in prison, learns her boyfriend was unfaithful while she was incarcerated and spends Christmas Eve trying to find him and his new girlfriend in Los Angeles, along with the help of her best friend Alexandra (Mya Taylor), also a transgender sex worker. The film is also notable for having been shot on three iPhones.

Tangerine is groundbreaking for its casting, with two Black transgender women in the lead roles. It’s a gritty but funny film that’s about friendship at its heart, and the dynamic between Sin-Dee and Alexandra is a delight to watch. The movie’s parallel narrative of an Armenian cab driver also has a lot of heart. Tangerine depicts a version of Los Angeles not often seen in film, and thanks in part to the filming techniques, feels like a character itself.