The beauty of reality television is how it captures real people in real situations. Whether it's living in a house with strangers and having their lives taped or competing to be the Soul Survivor, audiences crave reality television as it's their opportunity to see people like them. Throughout the history of reality television, visibility for LGBTQ+ individuals has shined. Between Norman Korpi and Pedro Zamora on The Real World in the 90s, Richard Hatch becoming not only the first winner of Survivor, but the first out winner, and RuPaul literally making drag mainstream, many individuals helped craft a narrative about inclusivity on television and truly changed the game. In honor of Pride month, it's time to celebrate the trailblazers who helped change reality television forever.

There have been hundreds upon hundreds of queer individuals that have graced our television screens. Some have used their voice while others were simply there to entertain. While we can't mention them all, we see you and love you. This list acknowledges some individuals who have influenced the nature of the genre. Some were the first in their field, others had moments that opened up important conversations. How many of these trailblazers did you watch live?

25 Caitlyn Jenner

I Am Cait

Image via E!

Regardless of how you feel about her in recent years, Caitlyn Jenner has made a bold impact on how mainstream audiences view transgender individuals in America. Prior to her transition, Caitlyn Jenner was known for her Olympic career and the famous Kardashian family.

Regardless of how you feel about her in recent years, Caitlyn Jenner has made a bold impact on how mainstream audiences view transgender individuals in America.

In 2015, Jenner came out as a trans woman in an interview with Diane Sawyer on 20/20. It received a frenzy of media attention which garnered a plethora of questions. To help answer those, E! ordered a reality series called I Am Cait, where Caitlyn would discuss her process and focus on social issues within the transgener community. It was a much different tone compared to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The series ran for two seasons before being canceled. Since then, Jenner has become a very divisive figure within the LGBTQ+ community.

The Kardashians Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

24 Ronnie Kroell

Make Me a Supermodel

Image via Bravo

In the world of modeling, there have often been stereotypes about male models. Hoping to capitalize on the success of America's Next Top Model, Bravo brought over the British import, Make Me a Supermodel, where a cast of both male and female models vyied for a fashion pictorial in GQ, a cash prize of $100,000, and a one-year contract with New York Model Management. The series was a hit, and in the first season, fans fell in love with gay model Ronnie Kroell.

While Ben, who was straight, declined the romance, a wonderful friendship flourished where they garnered the nickname, Bronnie.

The blonde boy next door had a strong run on the show, but fans were endeared to him after professing he had a crush on fellow contestant, Ben DiChiara. While Ben, who was straight, declined the romance, a wonderful friendship flourished where they garnered the nickname, Bronnie. In the end, Ronnie was named the runner-up of the season. Ronnie's presence on the show opened eyes to gay male models and allowed viewers to see companionship between a gay man and a straight man is something to cheer on.

Watch On Apple TV

23 Laverne Cox

I Want to Work For Diddy

Many people forget that Laverne Cox appeared on a reality television program. I Want to Work For Diddy was a VH1 series that followed 13 contestants who competed to be Sean Combs' assistant. One of those competitors was Laverne Cox. She may not have won a job, but her career took off, and Laverne Cox shot to stardom.

Laverne Cox is a trailblazer in the world of media.

She then became the first African-American trans woman to produce and star in her own show, TRANSform Me, also on VH1. Setting aside the world of reality television, fans know her as a red carpet correspondent, model, and actress, with her breakout role as Sophia in Orange is the New Black. Laverne Cox is a trailblazer in the world of media, and continues to be celebrated for her activism and visibility.

Editor's Note: I Work For Diddy is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

22 Audrey Middleton

Big Brother

Image via CBS

It took seventeen seasons, but Audrey Middleton made history on Big Brother as she was the first, and only, transgender contestant to be cast on the show. Audrey's time on Big Brother 17 may have been short-lived, but her presence was certainly felt. Audrey was a strong gamer, trying to form an all-girls alliance from the jump. Unfortunately, the other houseguests got her before she got them.

Audrey will forever be remembered for "blanketing" herself when she knew her time in the house was about to end. Audrey' made an impact on the program and allowed many viewers the opportunity to see a transgender contestant on their favorite show while the other contestants openly just saw her for the person she is.

Big Brother Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

21 Christian Siriano

Project Runway

Image via Bravo

Christian Siriano appeared on the fourth season of Project Runway, where he became the youngest contestant to ever win the series. Christian Siriano has been one of the most popular designers to ever appear on the show, and he would later return to the show in a mentor capacity.

He had a dominating run on the show, but an even more dominating role in the world of fashion. He has since launched a self-titled brand and has become one of the most sought after designers and stylists in the world of entertainment. Thanks to Christian Sirano, aside from being out and open on the program, he brought queer culture into the mainstream.

Project Runway Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date December 1, 2004 Cast heidi klum Main Genre Family Seasons 17 Studio Lifetime

20 Jazz Jennings

I Am Jazz

Image via TLC

After publicly coming out as transgender during elementary school, Jazz Jennings received national attention following a 2007 interview with Barbara Walters on 20/20. It was a remarkable and transformative moment for the LGBTQ community, which, at the time, wasn't as widely accepted as the community is now.

The series ran for eight seasons, where it was praised for its education and storytelling.

Jazz Jennings thus became a national activist and spokesperson as she was able to articulate her world in a manner very few had understood before. She would be given her own reality series, I Am Jazz, on TLC in 2015, just as she was about to enter high school. The series ran for eight seasons, where it was praised for its education and storytelling.

Watch On Max

19 Alex Newell

The Glee Project

Image via Oxygen

In the heyday of Glee, Ryan Murphy sought out a way to continue to ride on the high of the Fox series by creating a reality competition that served as an audition for the show. The winner of The Glee Project would be guaranteed an arc in the hit musical-comedy series. The series crowned two winners, but additionally, the two runners-up were given a role in the program as well. One of whom was Alex Newell.

Alex Newell's character became one of the most visible transgender characters on primetime television.

They were flamboyant and over-the-top, but perfect for the show. Alex Newell was given the role of Wade "Unique" Adam, a transgender teenager. Alex Newell's character became one of the most visible transgender characters on primetime television. Alex Newell has had a booming career since The Glee Project and Glee as they were featured on screen in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, in music featured on "Kill the Lights" by Jess Glynne, DJ Cassidy, and Nile Rodgers, and on stage, where they won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for their role in Shucked. They were one of two openly non-binary actors to be nominated and win a Tony Award.

Editor's Note: The Glee Project is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

18 Isis King

America's Next Top Model

Image via The CW

Isis King made history as the first openly trans woman to compete on America's Next Top Model. First appearing on the eleventh season and later as an All Star in the seventeenth cycle, Isis King became one of the most visible transgender people on television.

Isis brought visibility for young individuals who were struggling as she was living at the Ali Foreny Transitional Living Program prior to her arrival on the program. Her appearance on the show was celebrated as her presence brought attention to gender transitioning and gender expression to a wider audience.

America's Next Top Model Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date May 20, 2003 Cast Tyra Banks Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 24

17 Kaycee Clark

Big Brother

Image via CBS

History was made when Kaycee Clark won Big Brother 20 as she was the first lesbian winner of the show. Kaycee had a dominating run on the program as a strong physical threat and a wonderful social game.

She was the first female houseguest to win 3 Power of Vetos in a row and the first houseguest to win the game with seven or more competition wins in a single season. Her exceptional showing on Big Brother led her to being cast on The Challenge, where she has become one of the new faces of the game, winning once and finding herself in the final challenge in her first three tries.

Big Brother Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS

16 Katelynn Cusanelli

The Real World

Image via MTV

For the twenty-first season of The Real World, eight strangers were picked to live in a house in the heart of Brooklyn, New York. As the third iteration in New York City, The Real World: Brooklyn made history as the season featured the first transgender cast member. Katelynn Cusanelli began her transition five years prior to entering the Real World house and completed her gender reassignment surgery in Thailand in 2008.

While initially connecting and opening up to her gay roommate, JD Ordoñez, he will out her to the other roommates. While gay, bisexual, and lesbian roommates have been featured on The Real World in previous seasons, Katelynn's presence was the first time fans of the program were introduced to a trans woman and her experience. Katelynn would later go on to appear on two seasons of The Challenge, once again, being the only transgender contestant on the show.

the real world Release Date May 21, 1992 Main Genre Drama Seasons 33 Studio MTV

Watch On Paramount+

15 Cat Cora

Iron Chef America

The celebrity chef universe has been predominantly male-dominated, and when it comes to women in the food industry on television, many television personalities have been relegated to kitchen-based recipe programming. The Food Network brought the Japanese hit show, Iron Chef, to the states and introduced foodies to their newest obsession, Iron Chef America.

One of the first Iron Chefs for the first ten seasons was Cat Cora. Not only was Cat Cora the first female chefs to appear in the American or Japanese editions, she was open about her sexuality. Cat Cora has become a household name with restaurants found around the globe.

Iron Chef America: The Series Release Date January 16, 2005 Cast Alton Brown , Mark Dacascos , Bobby Flay , Cat Cora Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 13

Watch On Max

14 Calpernia Addams

Transamerican Love Story

Image via Logo

Calpernia Addams is an actress and activist for the transgender community who gained prominence after coaching Felicity Huffman during her Academy Award-nominated performance in the film Transamerica, where she played a transgender woman. In 2008, history was made when Calpernia became the focus of a dating program called Transamerican Love Story.

The show marked the first reality television dating show that featured a transgender woman at the center of the dating.

The premise of the show followed Calpernia as her suitors tried to woo her and win her heart. The program also featured an element where viewers could vote on their suitor preference, but it was up to Calpernia to decide. The show marked the first reality television dating show that featured a transgender woman at the center of the dating. The show was celebrated for its lack of sensationalism, allowing love to shine through. The program was awarded a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program.

Editor's Note: Transamerican Love Story is currently not avaliable for streaming or purchase.

13 Lance Loud

An American Family

Image via PBS

In 1973, PBS debuted a series called An American Family that documented the lives of the Loud Family. Often considered as the first American reality television series, An American Family drew millions of viewers weekly. One of the most prominent figures in the series was Lance Loud.

Lance Loud became an instant LGBTQ+ icon as one of the first openly gay character on a television series.

Lance Loud became an instant LGBTQ+ icon as one of the first openly gay character on a television series. Lance became a writer for The Advocate before he died in 2003 due to liver failure by way of hepatitis C and HIV. An American Family was a historic program in the world of television, but Lance was the epitome of a trailblazer.

Buy on Amazon

12 Peppermint

RuPaul's Drag Race

Image via VH1

While RuPaul's Drag Race has featured many transgender contestants, Peppermint was the first out transgender queen to walk into the Werk Room. Competing in the ninth season of the series, Peppermint brought her New York City nightlife experience and ended up the runner-up of the season thanks to her impeccable lip-syncing prowess.

Peppermint has been an advocate and activist before, during, and after her time on the show, continuing to use her platform to bring awareness to the trans community. She has launched an illustrious career on stage and screen and was recently awarded the Vangard Award as a trailblazer from Live Out Loud. Peppermint appeared on the second season of The Traitors where she left early, but her speech during the reunion allowed her to use her presence on the show to share why her presence on the show was so important.

RuPaul's Drag Race Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 16

11 Jillian Michaels

The Biggest Loser

Image via NBC

Jillian Michaels was the tough-as-nails trainer on The Biggest Loser when the series first debuted in 2004. She pushed the contestants to be the best version of themselves, even if some of her training methods were a little odd and rough.

Even though her "tough love" approach to training had earned her many critics, it can't be argued that, throughout her time on the show, she inspired many individuals.

Even though her "tough love" approach to training had earned her many critics, it can't be argued that, throughout her time on the show, she inspired many individuals to attempt to gain the physique she had already achieved, showing that her harsh training style could, and did, produce positive results. While she didn't publicly come out in 2012, she has continued to inspire many.

Watch On Apple TV

10 Tim Gunn

Project Runway

Image via Bravo

The catchphrase, "Make it Work," has become synonymous with Project Runway's Tim Gunn. Serving as the mentor for the designers from 2004-2017, his presence on the show helped boost the show to the top in the genre.

As a television personality, Tim Gunn was sly and witty, and someone fans adored on the program. His popularity led to a pair of spin-off shows, Tim Gunn's Guide to Style and Under the Gunn. While Project Runway survived without him, it's hard to think about it without that voice!

Project Runway Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date December 1, 2004 Cast heidi klum Main Genre Family Seasons 17 Studio Lifetime

9 Danny Roberts

The Real World

Image via MTV

The beauty of The Real World was the show brought together 20-somethings together from all walks of life and gave them the opportunity to not only live together, but approach universal issues through a unique lens. During The Real World: New Orleans, viewers were introduced to Danny Roberts. Fans instantly fell in love with the charming boy next door, but the out Danny had a unique story.

He was dating a man named Paul Dill, a US Army captain. During the timing of the season, the American military still implemented the "don't ask, don't tell" policy about homosexuality in the military. Paul made a surprise appearance on the show, but The Real World was forced to blur his face. It was truly a groundbreaking moment. Danny and his roommates had many discussions about homosexuality, some of which were continued during the reunion series The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans.

the real world Release Date May 21, 1992 Main Genre Drama Seasons 33 Studio MTV

Watch On Paramount+

8 Zeke Smith

Survivor

Image via CBS

Zeke Smith made history on Survivor when he was cast as the first transgender castaway to compete on the show. He first appeared on Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X, where he had a notable conversation about across generational lines with Bret LaBelle, who came out to Zeke. Zeke returned a season later for Survivor: Game Changers, where a game changer moment occurred at Tribal Council when Jeff Varner accused Zeke of holding onto a secret that alluded to his deception. The secret he was referring to was Zeke being transgender.

It was a horrible moment of a public outing that had immediate ripple effects in the game and the community as a whole. A public outing in any setting can be traumatic, but Zeke experienced it in quite an honorable way. He has inspired many individuals to audition for the show. Zeke would later be followed by Jackson Fox on Survivor 42 as the next transgender castaway on the show.

Survivor Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date May 31, 2000 Cast Jeff Probst Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 46 Studio CBS Creator(s) Charlie Parsons Expand

7 Adam Lambert

American Idol

Image via Fox

Adam Lambert was not the first, nor will he be the last, gay American Idol hopeful, but when he appeared on the eighth season of the show, he made waves as an out and proud contestant. Unafraid to present his truthful self, Adam Lambert covered Rolling Stone during the run of the show.

While competing, he was known for transforming classic songs in a manner that only he could do, making some of the most iconic American Idol moments in the show's history. Shockingly, he may have been too much for the voting public as Adam Lambert ended up coming in second place. A victory didn't hurt his career as he has released a five studio albums and became the frontman for Queen. Adam Lambert will forever be one of the most dynamic exports the show has ever seen.

American Idol Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox Expand

Watch On Hulu

6 Norman Korpi

The Real World

MTV made history with the premiere of The Real World in 1992. Filmed in New York City, The Real World followed seven strangers who were picked to live in a house and have their lives taped. You know the rest. Norman Korpi was one of the seven individuals selected, and became the first gay roommate on the show.

Norman was one of the first openly gay men to appear on television, marking quite a groundbreaking achievement. His sexuality became a focal point during the season, including being portrayed as bisexual at first. Norman is truly a trailblazer as he helped to originate the archetype on reality television forever.

the real world Release Date May 21, 1992 Main Genre Drama Seasons 33 Studio MTV

Watch On Paramount+