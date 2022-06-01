Upcoming Netflix series First Kill puts a spin on classic vampire mythology — the forbidden love of a vampire and a monster hunter. First Kill centers around young vampiress Juliette, as she is at the age of puberty and must ready herself for her first kill — a rite of passage for young vampires to officially become part of their family. While Calliope, a young huntress, must slay a vampire to earn a place amongst her family of hunters. Naturally, the pair fall in love. Romeo and Juliet with a twist, as the pair are from drastically different worlds, with families that have spent decades fighting each other.

The series is slated to debut all eight episodes on Netflix this June 10th. While we wait for it to release, here are some LGBTQ+ shows and movies to watch.

'Euphoria'

Cast: Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie

Where to watch: HBO Max

The series follows a group of high school students — Rue, Jules, Nate, Chris, Cassie, and Kat — navigating through life, love, and friendship. In a world surrounded by drugs, sex, trauma, and social media, the teens have problems to deal with as they try to make sense of their lives and futures.

'Batwoman'

Cast: Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson

Where to watch: CW

Ryan Wilder — the new Batwoman — must overcome her demons and fight criminals in a city desperate for a savior. Wilder is the perfect street fighter primed for the job, with a passion for justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

'Jennifer’s Body'

Cast: Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Adam Brody, Chris Pratt, Kyle Gallner

Where to watch: Apple TV, Amazon Prime

When a demon possesses small-town high school cheerleader Jennifer, guys who have never stood a chance with her take on a new light as Jennifer’s insatiable appetite for human flesh with the school’s male population grows. Needy, her nerdy friend, learns of what is happening and vows to put an end to the horror.

'Fright Night 2: New Blood'

Cast: Jaime Murray, Will Payne, Sacha Parkinson, Chris Waller, Sean Power

Where to watch: Hulu, Roku Channel

On a university trip to Romania, Charley discovers their sexy and alluring professor, Gerri Dandridge, is a real-life vampire with an unquenchable thirst for human blood. To save his ex-girlfriend from becoming the sacrifice in Gerri’s plans to complete an ancient ritual, he enlists his best friend and a vampire hunter to stop the sultry vampire.

'El Embarcadero'

Cast: Verónica Sánchez, Irene Arcos, Álvaro Morte, Marta Milans, Roberto Enríquez

Where to watch: Roku Channel, Movistar+

High-profile architect, Alexandra, faces her worst nightmare when she gets a call to identify her husband’s body while also finding out that he had been living a double life with another woman. Taking on a false identity to figure out what led her husband to his tragic death at the pier, Alex befriends her husband’s other woman, Veronica, and moves in with her. As the days go by, the bond between the ladies grows. But will it last when Alex’s true identity gets revealed?

'The Handmaiden'

Cast: Kim Tae-ri, Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong, Jo Eun Hyung

Where to watch: Vudu

The Handmaiden touches on trust, vulnerability, freedom, authenticity, and societal pressures. The film's premise is about a Korean con man devising an elaborate plan, with the help of a pickpocket who becomes a handmaiden, to seduce and defraud a Japanese heiress of her inheritance.

'Swimming with Sharks'

Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Diane Kruger, Kathleen Robertson, Gerardo Celasco, Thomas Dekker

Where to watch: Roku Channel

Young assistant Lou Simms starts working at Fountain Pictures — a studio filled with manipulators, schemers, and intrigue. Seemingly a naive Hollywood newcomer, amazed by the notorious CEO Joyce Holt. But little do they all know, Lou has done extensive research on the studio’s CEO and how to land the internship. As her obsession with her new boss grows, Lou is willing to do anything to get close to her.

'Killing Eve'

Cast: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Camille Cottin

Where to watch: Hulu, Roku Channel

After a series of events, the lives of an MI5 officer and a talented assassin become inextricably linked. Eve’s life as an MI5 agent isn’t adding up to what she had hoped it would be — desk-bound. But when she gets assigned to hunt down the assassin Villanelle, the pair go head-to-head in a game of cat and mouse — each woman becoming equally obsessed with the other.

'Hacks'

Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson

Where to watch: HBO Max

The series explores a dark mentorship that forms between legendary Las Vega comedian Deborah Vance and an entitled 25-year-old outcast writer. The pair must put their differences aside and work together to save their careers.

'Bienvenidos a Edén'

Cast: Amaia Salamanca, Berta Vázquez, Berta Castañé, Amaia Aberasturi, Tomás Aguilera

Where to watch: Netflix

Zoa and four other young adults get invited to an exclusive party at a secret remote island. However, as they arrive at the supposed paradise, what they find is not what they expected. Dangerous secrets and entrapments await their arrival.

'BIT'

Cast: Nicole Maines, Diana Hopper, Zolee Griggs, James Paxton, Char Diaz

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Tubi

A transgender teenage girl fights to survive when she falls in with four queer feminist vampires, who try to rid the city of predatory men, during her summer vacation in Los Angeles. Not knowing if they want to kill her, befriend her, or turn her — Laurel learns to understand the love and dangers of the friendship she’s formed.

'Wynonna Earp'

Cast: Melanie Scrofano, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu

Wynonna Earp has been away from Purgatory for years but reluctantly returns to take the role of Wyatt Earp’s heir — demon protector. As she teams up with her sister and a few of her friends, Wynonna works to stop Revenants — resurrected souls of criminals — from taking over Purgatory and escaping into the world.

What's New on Netflix in June 2022

