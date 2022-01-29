The primary arena of mainstream queer storytelling seems to be suspended in adolescence. There is no shortage of teenage queer romances, comedies, dramas–and that’s great! The diversity available today feels like a miracle compared to even ten years ago. But for the (even slightly more) mature queer woman, these stories grow less and less relatable with every passing fine line and wrinkle. Here is a list of phenomenally well-made tv shows about queer women that you can stream right now. After all, queer people go on to live, to laugh, to love, and to experience long after coming out.

It is so important for adult queer people to see themselves represented in media, creating their own work with their own voice, colored by their own experiences–but it’s also important for young queer people to see their elders surviving and thriving. The shows on this list are about more than just representation (though that is incredible in and of itself), they are also about hope. For so long, queer stories (told by straight people) have been centered on queer suffering–these stories don’t shy away from the truth of that, but they also revel in queer healing, queer love, and queer joy.

The Bisexual

This 2018 semi-autobiographical dramedy written by Desiree Akhavan, who also plays the main character, Leila. The Bisexual follows Leila through her queer awakening, as she leaves the comfort and stability of her first long-term relationship with business and romantic partner Sadie (Maxine Peake) to figure out who she is. After ten years of building a life together, everyone in her life assumes Leila is a lesbian (a common issue bisexual people face is the outward opinion that their sexuality is contingent on their partner’s gender), and she shocks everyone when she comes out as bisexual.

The realism in how she stumbles through all the stigma and nuance that comes with being bisexual is so refreshing and rare. Even the depiction of the trials and tribulations of figuring out life fresh out of a serious long-term relationship, a decade older and no less clueless about how to date, is handled with a lot of care. This show is complicated, it’s honest, it's funny, it’s heartbreaking, and it perfectly captures the unwieldy, at times messy, sometimes frustrating, but beautifully liberating experience of living life without a template–the sovereignty of being queer. Available to stream on Hulu.

Gentleman Jack

Two words: Victorian Butch. The HBO series, set in West Yorkshire, England in 1832, Gentleman Jack, is based on the true story (and coded journals) of Anne Lister (Suranne Jones). Miss Lister is tough, capable, independent, and she refuses to take a husband and “act like a lady.” Instead, she takes over her family’s household and finances, has her Victorian Dresses tailored to look like men’s suits, chooses to lead her life on her own terms (despite what anyone has to say about it), and sets about taking a wife.

The show chronicles her many heartbreaks along the way to finding the love of her life, Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle), as lover after lover conforms to the expectations of the day by settling down with a husband and grows frustrated with Miss Lister for not being able to do the same (a storyline unfortunately still relatable today). The title of the show, Gentleman Jack, comes from a kind of slur invented by the men of their little town of West Yorkshire at the time, poking fun at Anne’s masculinity – but it is Anne Lister who always has the last laugh. Mainstream art often spreads the message that queerness is some newfangled creation of young people to confuse and disappoint their conservative parents, but Gentleman Jack jumps right out of the history books to say she’s been here, been queer, so you might as well get used to it.

Mrs. Fletcher

The 2017 HBO series Mrs. Fletcher follows the late-in-life coming-of-age of single mom Eve Fletcher (Katherine Hahn) as her son Brandon (Jackson White) goes away to college and leaves her with an empty nest. Instead of getting into interior design or yoga retreats, Eve undergoes a steamy sexual awakening. Much of which is definitely NSFW! The story of Eve’s life is one of a caretaker, she is a super mom–the kind that bakes homemade chocolate chip cookies to put in her kid’s care package while he’s away at school. Her impulse to hover, though, gets interrupted and redirected as Brandon rejects her in favor of his less-involved father. Eve is forced to step out of her role as a mother and figure out what that means for her identity–she is forced to ask herself what she wants (and seemingly for the first time).

Eve Fletcher’s journey is paralleled by her son’s as he goes from a spoiled, entitled big fish in a small pond to a very small fish in a big one. The handling of the sexualities of the two generations is definitely done with a lot of thought and care – Eve is repressed, closed-off, and ashamed, and Brandon seems disconnected from real intimacy by having expectations clearly inspired by porn. For Eve, porn is liberating, for Brandon, oppressive; and this is truly fascinating as a commentary on the evolution of sexuality as a culture. Katherine Hahn is sexy, funny, daring, and captivating as Eve. This is a fresh and welcome reminder that life, pleasure, sex, and exploration don’t have to stop just because you hit 40–and that no one ceases to be a whole person just because they become a mom.

Feel Good

This 2020 dramedy stars comedian Mae Martin, who also writes the semi-autobiographical Feel Good. The Netflix series has two very binge-able seasons available which chronicles Mae’s comedy career, addictive behaviors, trauma, relationship to their own gender, and mental illness, as well as their new and growing romance with their partner George (Charlotte Ricthie).

George finds herself experiencing a queer sexual awakening after falling for Mae and grappling with what that means for her life, identity, and other relationships–the way this show depicts the straight world vs the queer world is hilariously on point–and George’s journey is ultimately a realistic and beautiful one. Mae Martin is an incredibly gifted and vulnerable writer, who truly understands and is interested in exploring all the facets of being queer, of being gender-nonconforming, of being a trauma survivor, of being mentally ill, and of being someone who struggles with addiction. None of these topics are discussed with anything less than honesty, tact, artfulness, and love.

Work In Progress

The semi-autobiographical Showtime Series, Work In Progress created by and starring Abby McEnany is the ultimate powerhouse of this list and is worth the price of the Showtime subscription all on its own (even if you’ve already watched The L Word more times than you can count). The series follows Abby through a particularly harrowing brush with OCD-driven suicidal ideation and into a kind of thriving as she learns to lean on her chosen family, take care of herself, and embody the philosophy of being a “work in progress.” Abby’s journey towards real and lasting recovery feels aspirational in the sense that it is so slow, so peppered with missteps and relapses, basically, so utterly realistic that it feels attainable.

Abby McEnany feels refreshingly courageous in her honesty and authenticity, she is so knowledgeable and considerate in her politics, in her depiction of some of the darkest times a person can go through (something extremely relatable to most queer people), and in exploring mental illness. There are many shows that handle such heavy subject matter clumsily, insensitively, or fetishistically, but McEnany has broken the mold. Abby (the character and the real-life person) is an unapologetically (self-proclaimed) loud, mentally ill, fat, queer dyke and this self-acceptance and celebration spills over onto the other characters, and out onto the viewers, too. This show, which so obviously comes straight from her heart, is so indescribably healing to watch.

