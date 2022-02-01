In Elliot Loves, animation depicts the jubilant inner-life and romantic pursuits of its central character. In Rafiki, two teens go up against the very real political and societal unrest in being authentic to themselves. From New York City to Kenya, films like these reach around the world in taking on the serious issues faced by the LGBTQ community. Homophobia, in different forms, continues to be an obstacle, not only in society at large, but perhaps even more stubbornly, within families. While heavily popularized films like Love, Simon, Carol, and Brokeback Mountain have waded audiences into conversations about LGBTQ topics on a bigger scale, there are plenty more films made year after year that explore these topics in increasingly nuanced ways. The following films don’t ignore persisting prejudice. They include how LGBTQ characters have to navigate personal struggles among each other and clash with larger issues around them. More importantly, these nine films also recognize there has been progress with these ongoing conversations.

Movies that only focus on negative LGBTQ experiences have thankfully dipped in prominence. That doesn’t mean the following films are without the consequences of bigotry. Life is still hard, even in places that have taken big progressive steps forward, bigotry persists. Unlike past entries in queer cinema, though, these films focus on overcoming oppression. Sometimes, remaining authentic to oneself amidst conflict is the greatest goal. Elliot Loves, Rafiki, and many more projects promise life can certainly get better and not every LGBTQ-centric narrative has to end on a bleak note. Hope is truly a lovely thing.

RELATED: A Movie For Every Valentine: A Look At February's Diverse Slate of Releases

Saving Face (2004)

Wil (Michelle Krusiec) is a young woman who has a little too much on her mind. Not only does she have to deal with her traditionalist mother (Joan Chen) moving in with her, but her mother just so happens to be pregnant with a secret lover's child. Then there’s the additional issue that Wil has fallen for a woman (Lynn Chen). Neither mother nor daughter are ready to go public with these cultural upheavals. In taking its title from the pan-East Asian social concept where it’s incredibly important for how an individual is perceived within a community and their family. It's simply one topic the film discusses, with almost as much on its mind as Wil.

For the time of its release, Saving Face became only the second Hollywood film to center around a Chinese-American cast, the first being close to ten years prior with The Joy Luck Club (1993). Saving Face doesn’t waste its runtime, it presents issues by purposely using stereotypes all the while subverting others, and the marginalization of an individual already in a marginalized community. With all that, the film by Alice Wu, maintains itself as a lighthearted story.

Elliot Loves (2012)

Image via Tla

Set during two periods of the life of a Dominican-American, Elliot Loves follows Elliot (Quentin Araujo) as a boy, struggling with his mother, and Elliot (Fabio Costaprado) as a young adult, seeking out a boyfriend. During his childhood living with his Ma (Elena Goode), life for Elliot isn’t exactly smooth. What with her frequent boyfriends coming and going, who are not all that fatherly to little Elliot, plus financial hardships. As a young adult, some of his mother’s bad luck slips into Elliot's romantic decisions. Elliot surrounds himself with supportive friends but revolving door-boyfriends, which might just be closer to failed hookups than anything long-term.

Directed by Terracino, Elliot Loves is a sentimental love letter twofold: growing up in New York City and growing up gay. There are moments that break the fourth wall and moments of animation, used to showcase Elliot’s imagination and desires. There’s an oddball charm to Elliot, a character who falls so easily in love. It’s difficult for him to understand the times he should act on his feelings and the times he really shouldn’t. After all, for Elliot, two days is a successful lifetime commitment. Keep a lookout for Antoni Porowski (Queer Eye) and Robin de Jesús (Tick, Tick... Boom!).

Boy Meets Girl (2014)

Image via Wolfe Video

Ricky Jones (Michelle Hendley) has dreams of moving out of her small town and to the city to pursue her dreams. She wants to be a designer, somewhere other than where she lives in Kentucky. But a surprise friendship turns into an even more unexpected romance. A childhood friend stirs up even more love drama.

Director Eric Schaeffer wanted to have a trans actress in the role of Ricky. Finding Hendley was a strike of both luck and good timing. As a YouTube personality, she had been documenting her transition through her video blogs. The film itself never condescends to the character of Ricky, she’s never made out to be out of place. Beaming with natural talent, she’s truly the star of this little slice-of-life.

Naz & Maalik (2015)

Image via Wolfe Video

Over one summer afternoon, two Muslim teens attempt to keep their romance a secret, which only creates more suspicions from an FBI surveillance team narrowing in on them. Naz (Kerwin Johnson Jr.) and Maalik (Curtiss Cook Jr.) are unaware of the consequences for their secret. What they are very much aware of, is their friendship has turned romantic, and they don’t know quite how to handle it.

Creating this film, director Jay Dockendorf merged together two stories that were happening around him. One was an interview he conducted with a Muslim friend of his who discussed hiding his sexuality from his family. The other involved the reveal of an FBI program that was secretly observing mosques in Brooklyn, a lingering consequence of the War on Terror. The city streets around Naz and Maalik offer up a natural environment for the camera, which can both frame the young lovers for the public to see while also offering places to conceal their secret.

With A Kiss I Die (2018)

Image via EPIX

Juliet (Ella Kweku) survives her initial death and is forced into living as a vampire, unable to be reunited with Romeo. But after centuries since the classic’s original ending was altered, Juliet finds herself drawn to a woman who might give the Capulet another chance at love. The queer subtext from other Shakespeare classics is invoked here, made into explicit text.

If Romeo and Juliet was a melodrama, this extended epilogue from filmmaker Ronnie Khalil goes the route of a dark fantasy. Set on a Greek island with its moody atmosphere of fog and steep cliffs, the film continues the story of Juliet and the theme of obsession. What better way to reinvent the tale than by using another popular character in literature that conjures up the idea of obsession? That of the vampire. The 1968 film used to be a popular choice to show high school English classrooms after reading the source material. Then the campy 1996 revision got its turn. Maybe it’s only time before With A Kiss I Die is shown.

Rafiki (2018)

Image via Météore Films

The film’s title is Swahili for “friend,” but it’s fairly obvious and quite quickly, Kena (Samantha Mugatsia) and Ziki (Sheila Munyiva) have more than developing a friendship in mind. There are many barriers the two realize they face in being together. Set in the city of Nairobi, the two fathers of the girls are political rivals, bringing to mind that Shakespearean element of star-crossed lovers from two separate households.

“Banned in Kenya. Embraced by the world.” Set during modern day, it’s made relevant as LGBTQ rights are still not given in Kenya. “Homosexuality” is considered a crime, threatening Kena and Ziki with arrest if they are caught romantically. On screen, the colors all around them are bursting in vibrancy, from Kenyan culture to Ziki’s appearance. Her hair is especially aflame, making her uneasy to be lost in the background. No matter what society tries to tell the two, Ziki is always in Kena's sight. What is shared between Kena and Ziki is so natural, it begs the question why is their love such an issue? Director Wanuri Kahiu clearly wanted to tackle the topic and Rafiki became the first Kenyan film to be screened at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Matthias & Maxime (2019)

Image via Les Films Séville

Two adult friends kiss for a film project and what should be an innocent act, stirs up an attraction that both bewilders and intrigues them. Not only have Matthias (Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas) and Maxime (Xavier Dolan) been friends since they were kids, they have always seen each other as heterosexual. The kiss they share, cracks through a facade both men have carefully built for themselves and their big friend group. With Maxime’s departure out of the country for a job opportunity looming over them, the two struggle to reconnect as the days count down.

Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan is more than used to creating narratives around the messiness of people’s emotions, especially when love is involved. His earlier films have become well-known as stylish works of art, full of fantasy moments and scenes where music takes the reins over dialogue. Here, Dolan offers a more restrained approach to the storytelling. Just like the characters, Dolan is older too. Although that doesn’t mean things are neater, and it’s all the better for it. The large friend group Matthias and Maxime are a part of, is full of unabashed energy and adoration. To those who belong to something similar, the familiarity could act as nostalgia. To those who haven’t experienced it yet, it might just be fun to be allowed access in their inner circle.

Your Name Engraved Herein (2020)

Image via Netflix

Two male students struggle against homophobia and family pressure in order to be with each other. A-Han (Edward Chen) and Birdy (Tseng Jing-hua) meet at an all-boys Catholic high school as martial law ends in 1987 Taiwan. They become quick best friends, with shared classes and interests. But no surprise, it isn’t long before the two realize they want more from each other. Taking place when it does, it's just easier said than done.

The two boys are the focus of the story, all while many historical events occur in the background. The death of the Taiwanese president plays a big part, the protests done by gay rights activists as well, and unfortunately, the bullying around the Catholic school due to ignorant mindsets. Throughout, there are numerous cinematic visuals that feel iconic. The theme song by singer Crowd Lu and actor Edward Chen, shares the same title of the film and by the time the end credits roll, holds an incredible amount of meaning. Your Name Engraved Herein doesn’t romanticize its narrative, as it's set in an intolerable period but as said in the film, “everyone's first love has the grandeur of an epic movie.”

I Carry You With Me (2020)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Two Mexican men fall in love in this hybrid mix of documentary and narrative. Iván (Armando Espitia) is an aspiring chef and a young father who meets Gerardo (Christian Vázquez), a teacher. Complications arise when relatives realize their relationship and Iván resolves to restart a better life in New York City. It comes with a heavy price and an unexpected rekindling.

The decades-spanning love story between the men is based on the filmmaker’s true friends. The real-life Gerardo and Iván are included in the “present-day” segments, and by the end, the film becomes about so much more than a love story. It shifts into an immigrant’s tale of survival, in a place that isn’t kind to people like him no matter how much of a “good citizen” he has been. Heidi Ewing originally intended to make a more traditional documentary and from her experience in that form of filmmaking, she gives herself the creative freedom to not only capture intimate moments, but to then be innovative with them. The love between Gerardo and Iván is not only dramatized, it's given a cinematic scope.

14 Unconventional Movies for Valentine's Day Why go for the expected when you can take the road less traveled?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email