June is Pride Month which, for anyone who doesn’t yet know, is a time to recognize and celebrate members of the LGBT+ community while also acknowledging the oppression people who are part of the community continue to endure to this day. Another purpose of Pride Month is to normalize education for everyone surrounding LGBT+ issues. One such way this can be achieved is through the medium of film, which allows a story to impact a wide audience and uses emotion and tone just as effectively as fact.

Within the film industry, the biopic has become immensely popular over the past decade. Still, the genre has been used for much longer to capture the essence of individuals who achieved stunning feats throughout their lives and careers. From trailblazing political figures who changed the world forever to artists whose legacies will never be forgotten, these biopics about LGBT+ people are essential viewing for anyone.

‘The Imitation Game’ (2014)

The Imitation Game was a stirring critical and commercial success telling the story of Alan Turing, a mathematician and cryptanalyst who was pivotal to the allies' victory in WWII due to work building a computer that could crack Germany's Enigma machine settings. Concealing his homosexuality throughout his tenure at Bletchley Park, Turing was eventually outed as a gay man and committed suicide in 1954 after being convicted of "gross indecency" and undergoing chemical castration.

While the film was criticized for its historical inaccuracies, it was praised by the Human Rights Campaign for bringing Turing’s achievements and the nature of his demise to a wider audience. The film also boasts phenomenal performances, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Alan Turing still among his finest work.

‘Gia’ (1998)

In what was a breakout performance from Angelina Jolie, Gia tracks the career of one of America’s first and most famous supermodels, Gia Carangi. A true tragedy of success, the biopic takes audiences on a wild, thrill-seeking ride through Carangi’s meteoric rise to fame and the majesty and mercilessness of the modeling industry.

Jolie, who was only in her early 20s at the time, was exceptional as a young woman realizing a dream but living a nightmare. Through drug use, loneliness, and relationship issues, Gia paints a harrowing picture of Carangi’s life and demise as a fashion icon.

‘The Danish Girl’ (2015)

A timely release in 2015, The Danish Girl focuses on the story of Lili Elbe, a transgender woman and one of the first people to undergo sex reassignment surgery. Poignantly showcasing the anguish trans people endure, director Tom Hooper carves an important story that is both sympathetic and resonant.

Like The Imitation Game, released a year prior, The Danish Girl drew some criticism targeting historical inaccuracies but offered a profoundly emotional journey and great performances to be undeniably moving. Alicia Vikander won an Oscar for her portrayal of Elbe’s wife, while Eddie Redmayne received a nomination but has since expressed regret over taking the role, agreeing with the sentiment that the part should have gone to a trans actor.

‘Frida’ (2002)

Eccentricity, imagination, and color run wild in 2002’s Frida, a biopic about bisexual Mexican artist Frida Kahlo and her storied life of pain, painting, and promiscuity. With an all-star cast headed by Salma Hayek in an Oscar-nominated performance, the film thrives when it embraces its bursting visual splendor to fill the frame with Kahlo’s daring lust for life.

It has been noted that, at times, the film has difficulties packing so many of Kahlo’s adventures into two hours, which is understandable given the life she led. However, Julie Taymor adequately delivers an economical and rewarding picture, closing off with a just and memorable finale.

‘Milk’ (2008)

Firm in its convictions yet gentle in its delivery, Milk centers on Harvey Milk, an activist for homosexual rights throughout the 70s and the first openly gay man elected to public office in California. Receiving an impressive eight nominations at the Oscars and winning two, Milk makes the most of the talent at its disposal, with Sean Penn’s resounding performance in the titular role the standout.

Inspiring anyone who sees it, the film transcends genre tropes to deliver a triumphant tale of hope, pride, and unwavering determination. Thankfully, it also never loses touch with Harvey Milk’s self-targeting humor, which paints him as a man first and foremost rather than a fabled hero.

‘Bessie’ (2015)

An HBO TV movie that punches well above its weight, Bessie follows the career of Bessie Smith, a blues singer in the 1920s who rose to prominence, offering some of the music genre's greatest hits while overcoming adversity. The film dedicates a portion of its run time to her relationships, including one with Lucille (Tika Sumpter), a composite character resembling several of Smith’s same-sex lovers.

With Queen Latifah in the starring role and a staggering supporting cast around her, Bessie utilizes its star power and HBO’s production value to yield impressive results. It is undoubtedly Latifah who steals the show, though, not only with her singing but also with her vulnerability, subverting the strong-black-woman archetype with a poignant yearning for love, success, and belonging.

‘Wilde’ (1997)

He’s one of the most famous writers, renowned for his exceptional wit, comedic prowess, and his homosexuality. While that accurately described the film’s star, Stephen Fry, it is intended to highlight the film's subject, famed author Oscar Wilde.

The performance of the legendary author remains one of Fry’s most outstanding on-screen achievements, and the movie does an excellent job of grappling with Wilde’s anguish as his homosexuality flourishes during his tempestuous relationship with Lord Alfred Douglas (Jude Law). Ultimately imprisoned for being gay, Wilde aptly explores the oppression of the past but refuses to do so at the expense of presenting Wilde’s hilarity, idealism, and razor-sharp wit.

‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ (2018)

Witty, dark, funny, and entirely quirky, Can You Ever Forgive Me? tells the story of Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy), an autobiographer whose financial hardships are compounded by her recent release being a commercial failure and her next project rejected by her agent as a result. Through happenstance, Israel devises a scheme in which she forges a personal letters from renowned writers and sells them to collectors.

Richard E. Grant is phenomenal as Israel’s drinking buddy and couch-dwelling housemate, but it's McCarthy who truly shines, delivering a flawless portrayal of a very flawed woman. A spiteful, isolated alcoholic, the fraudulent fiend seems to try everything to appall us, but McCarthy makes her a sympathetic figure through nuance and a magnificently understated sadness. Where so many biopics feel the burden of making their protagonist a role model, Can You Ever Forgive Me? relishes in Israel’s botched morality and delightful anti-hero antics.

‘Boys Don’t Cry’ (1999)

Kimberly Peirce’s punishing biopic about the life and murder of trans man Brandon Teena has lost little of the potency it polarized audiences in 1999. Hilary Swank earned an Oscar for her performance which was instrumental in allowing the film to juggle conflicting emotions simultaneously with the grace and fluidity it does.

The tragic thing about the existence of this biopic is it wasn’t Brandon’s achievements or the life that necessitated it but rather the horrific circumstances of his death. While an uneasy watch, Boys Don’t Cry is imperative viewing that spares self-congratulatory sentiment to deliver a painfully honest portrayal of humanity and hate.

‘Rocketman’ (2019)

A stylistic delight for all to enjoy, Rocketman is about as enthusing a film about anyone that has ever been made — juxtaposing the bombastic with the intimate, the film’s emphasis on surrealism borders on fantasy, which proves to be the perfect way to capture the highs and lows of Elton John’s illustrious life in a mere two hours.

Dexter Fletcher’s vision soars on the back of Taron Egerton’s powerful performance as the star who engulfs himself in sex, drugs, and rock n roll to escape his demons. Every beat, triumphant or shattering, utilizes John’s music in a way that brings new meaning to his greatest hits while taking audiences on an emotional roller-coaster they won’t soon forget.

