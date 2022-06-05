While love that transgresses the rigid barriers of gender should be acknowledged every day, June is the official month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in multitudinous ways. Also known as Pride Month, the interval is consolidated for commemorating the hard struggles the LGBTQ+ community has experienced in their fight for equal rights, as well as spotlighting diverse people who felt great pride in their true sexual identities.

Every month of the year, not just June, should be a time to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity because this genre not only educates people but also provides a platform for community members to feel acknowledged, listened to, and represented. Many significant films and TV series, be it Hollywood or world cinema, surrounding the LGBTQ+ community have been produced. Anime is no exception. In order to celebrate love without boundaries, here are some anime TV shows and movies for fans to consider adding to their watchlist.

20 'No. 6' (2011)

Directed by Kenjin Nagasaki

While Kenji Nagasaki is best known for directing the anime classic My Hero Academia, a little-known anime, No 6., could be considered among his best works, and stands to be re-discovered for fans of LGBTQ anime. Premiering in 2011, No. 6 follows Shion, a boy who is raised in a privileged environment amidst the dystopian atmosphere of the city of No. 6.

Watching the relationship between Shion and Nezumi is beautiful and heartfelt.

What gives No. 6 an edge is the beautiful storyline centering on his relationship with Nezumi, a mysterious boy he gives shelter to, and whose life changes dramatically after their first meeting. Watching the relationship between Shion and Nezumi is beautiful and heartfelt, which gives No. 6 a tender heart that will surely tug at the heartstrings.

19 'Sweet Blue Flowers' (2009)

Directed by Kenichi Kasai

First released in Manga Erotics F magazine in 2004, Sweet Blue Flowers got its own anime television series in 2009, and it didin’t disappoint. As part of the so-called “yuri” subgenre of manga, Sweet Blue Flowers takes its vast material and condenses it into a 11-episode love affair that really spoke volumes, especially in the late 2000s.

It’s an honest look at the complexities of coming out, which will certainly resonate among LGBTQ audiences.

Sweet Blue Flowers follows Akira Okudaira, a young girl who is walking into the scary world known as high school at the Fujugaya Girls Academy. It’s here that she reunites with her childhood friend, Fumu Manjome, who, in turn, comes out to Akira, who is confused as to how to react to the news. It’s an honest look at the complexities of coming out, which will certainly resonate among LGBTQ audiences.

18 'The Stranger by the Shore' (2020)

Directed by Akiyo Oohashi

Anime fans are invited to step into the serene world of The Stranger by the Shore, also known as Umibe no Étranger. This enchanting LGBTQ+ animated film takes viewers on the heartfelt journey of Shun (Taishi Murata), a gay writer who has found peace in the quiet life of a small island village. He takes shelter in the village after vehemently refusing an arranged marriage, where he meets a charming young man named Mio (Yoshitsugu Matsuoka).

The honest and sensitive portrayal of queer love is what makes The Stranger by The Shore a must-watch LGBTQ+ anime. Unlike other anime, it fearlessly showcases what queer individuals face in their day-to-day lives, including the prejudice and stigma from other people. What’s more, the movie pushes its authenticity further by presenting love scenes that are tender, respectful, and sensual.

17 'Puella Magi Madoka Magica' (2011)

Directed by Akiyuki Shinbô

Puella Magi Madoka Magica takes the traditional shojo genre (also known as the magical girl genre in anime) and turns it on its head. In it, a middle school girl named Madoka Kaname (Aoi Yūki) and her newfound friend Homura Akemi (Chiwa Saitô) become magical girls after making a deal with a mysterious creature, Kyubey. However, the two soon discover that the magical life they desire isn’t what they imagined, as they’re now forced to fight witches.

What sets Puella Magi Madoka Magica apart is its willingness to subvert typical genre conventions. The relationship between Madoka and Homura is an understated sapphic story, with Homura’s unwavering and inspiring devotion to Madoka that’s not always seen in mainstream anime. While it’s not explicitly stated that Madoka and Homura are queer, their passionate love and friendship are interpreted by fans of the show as LGBTQ+ coded.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica Where to Watch stream

rent

16 'Yuri Is My Job!' (2023)

Directed by Hijiri Sanpei and Takahiro Majima