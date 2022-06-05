While love that transgresses the rigid barriers of gender should be acknowledged every day, June is the official month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in multitudinous ways. Also known as Pride Month, the interval is consolidated to commemorate the hard struggles the LGBTQ+ community has experienced in their fight for equal rights, as well as spotlighting diverse people who felt great pride in their true sexual identities.

Every month of the year, not just June, should be a time to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity because this genre not only educates people but also provides a platform for community members to feel acknowledged, listened to, and represented. Many significant films and TV series, be it Hollywood or world cinema, surrounding the LGBTQ+ community have been produced. Anime is no exception. In order to celebrate love without boundaries, here are some anime TV shows and movies for fans to consider adding to their watchlist.

20 'No. 6' (2011)

Directed by Kenjin Nagasaki

While Kenji Nagasaki is best known for directing the anime classic My Hero Academia, a little-known anime, No 6., could be considered among his best works, and stands to be re-discovered for fans of LGBTQ anime. Premiering in 2011, No. 6 follows Shion, a boy who is raised in a privileged environment amidst the dystopian atmosphere of the city of No. 6.

Watching the relationship between Shion and Nezumi is beautiful and heartfelt.

What gives No. 6 an edge is the beautiful storyline centering on his relationship with Nezumi, a mysterious boy he gives shelter to, and whose life changes dramatically after their first meeting. Watching the relationship between Shion and Nezumi is beautiful and heartfelt, which gives No. 6 a tender heart that will surely tug at the heartstrings.

Buy On Amazon

19 'Sweet Blue Flowers' (2009)

Directed by Kenichi Kasai

Image via Fuji TV

First released in Manga Erotics F magazine in 2004, Sweet Blue Flowers got its own anime television series in 2009, and it didin’t disappoint. As part of the so-called “yuri” subgenre of manga, Sweet Blue Flowers takes its vast material and condenses it into a 11-episode love affair that really spoke volumes, especially in the late 2000s.

It’s an honest look at the complexities of coming out, which will certainly resonate among LGBTQ audiences.

Sweet Blue Flowers follows Akira Okudaira, a young girl who is walking into the scary world known as high school at the Fujugaya Girls Academy. It’s here that she reunites with her childhood friend, Fumu Manjome, who, in turn, comes out to Akira, who is confused as to how to react to the news. It’s an honest look at the complexities of coming out, which will certainly resonate among LGBTQ audiences.

Watch On Crunchyroll

18 'The Stranger by the Shore' (2020)

Directed by Akiyo Oohashi