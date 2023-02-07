The new thriller series Liaison joins Apple TV+’s long list of original series and movies slated to release in the first quarter of 2023. As recently announced with a first-look image, the series stars Vincent Cassel and Eva Green in major roles. Written by Virginie Brac and directed by Stephen Hopkins, Liasion is also billed as the first French-English original series for the streamer. The drama thriller series has been described as a “high-stakes contemporary thriller” that explores how the past mistakes of the protagonists can potentially destroy their future. The series is currently set to arrive this month, but very few details about it have been revealed so far. That said, here's your guide to all the details we do have so far on the plot, release date, cast, and everything else that you need to know about Liaison.

Related:Apple TV+ Is Becoming the Best Place for Underrated Shows

When Is Liaison Coming Out?

Liaison is set to make its global premiere on Friday, February 24, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+

What Is the Story of Liaison?

Image via Apple TV+

While most of the plot for Liaison is under wraps at the moment, the official release for the show describes the thriller as,

“A high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.”

Is There a Liaison Trailer?

As of now, there is no update from the network on the official trailer for Liaison. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news on the trailer and promo clips for the series.

Related:From 'Ted Lasso' to 'Severance,' Here Are 10 Apple TV+ Shows You Must Watch

Who's In the Liaison Cast?

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

BAFTA Award-winner Eva Green and Cesar Award-winner Vincent Cassel will be headlining the cast of the French-English series. Casino Royale star Eva Green shot to fame as the Bond girl Vesper Lynd and is best known for her roles in movies like Perfect Sense, Dark Shadows, and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, as well as the popular series Penny Dreadful, among many others. Green is set to appear next in the French historical epic series, The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan and The Three Musketeers: Milady as Milady de Winter. The duology also stars Vincent Cassel as Athos. Cassel is most recognized for his role of Jacques Mesrine in the biopic Mesrine, for which he won a Cesar Award for Best Actor. Among his English language productions, he is best known for his roles in Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, Black Swan, A Dangerous Method, and the television series Westworld, among others.

Besides Cassel and Green, the ensemble cast of Liaison also includes several other award-winning actors like Thierry Frémont (Murder in Mind), Gérard Lanvin (The Taste of Others), Bukky Bakray (You Don't Know Me), along with Peter Mullan (Ozark), Daniel Francis (Stay Close), Lyna Dubarry (Baptiste), Stanislas Merhar (The Black Book), Irène Jacob (La double vie de Veronique), Aziz Dyab (Unorthodox), Olivia Popica (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Laetitia Eido (Fauda), and Eriq Ebouaney (Rogue City), among many others.

Who Are the Creators of Liaison?

Liaison is created by French writer and television creator Virginie Brac, who is best known for developing the series Cheyenne & Lola and Insoupçonnable, as well as other series like Paris and Cannabis. Emmy Award winner Stephen Hopkins directs the series. The British-Australian film and television director-producer is best known for directing Predator 2 and the first season of the hit TV series 24, as well as producing/directing other movies like Lost in Space, The Reaping, Under Suspicion, and television series like Traffic, Californication, and House of Lies, among others. Both Hopkins and Cassel also serve as executive producers on the series along with Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Sarada McDermott, Justin Thomson, and Edward Barlow. The score for the series has been written by Austrian composer and New York Festivals winner Walter Mair.

How Many Episodes Are There in Liaison?

As per the official announcement in the press release by Apple TV+, the thriller series is slated for six episodes. After the premiere, each new episode will release weekly every Friday. Virginie Brac and Oliver Butcher are credited as writers for the series and Stephen Hopkins is directing the episodes. For more details on all episodes of Liaison, watch this space for the latest updates as and when they become available.

Related:Jon Hamm Is the Only Actor Not on Apple TV in Hilarious New Ad

Can You Watch Liaison Without Apple TV+?

Liaison is an Apple TV+ original series, which means the show will be available for streaming exclusively on the network. So, you can watch the thriller series only on the streaming network’s website or mobile app. Apple TV+ is available on subscription, where you can get a 7-day free trial when you sign up. After the trial, the streaming service will cost $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. However, if you opt for an Apple TV subscription or buy any Apple device, then you can access the streaming service free of cost for three months. Apple TV+ is available on all smart devices and gaming consoles.

More Apple TV+ Thrillers That You Can Watch Right Now

If you like thrillers and content from Apple’s streaming network, then you might find these series equally interesting and intriguing:

Severance (2022-): This sci-fi psychological thriller series created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle premiered in February 2022. It follows a bio-tech corporation, Lumon Industries where a medical procedure called “severance” is used to wipe the minds of employees to separate their consciousness between work and personal life until one such employee starts to discover a conspiracy. On its release, the series received great accolades including two Emmy Awards and was greenlighted for a second season, set to arrive in 2023. Severance features an ensemble cast with Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette, among others.

Watch on Apple TV+

Slow Horses (2022-): Based on the eponymous novel by Mick Herron, this British spy thriller series follows a team of ill-fated MI5 agents who are sent off to the Slough House in a paper-pushing role, until one of their best people discovers a national threat and teams up with the rest to prove their merit as good agents. Directed by William James Smith (Veep) and directed by James Hawes (Doctor Who), Slow Horses features Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke (season one), Saskia Reeves, and Jonathan Pryce, among others in an ensemble cast. The series premiered in April 2022 and upon positive reception, was ordered for three more seasons. The first and second seasons are currently available for streaming, while the next two seasons are in production.

Watch on Apple TV+

Bad Sisters (2022-): This deliciously dark comedy thriller comes from Catastrophe writer Sharon Horgan, who also stars in the series along with Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Birthistle, Sarah Green, and Eve Hewson, among others. Based on an original Flemish television series called Clan, the plot of this Irish show follows five sisters who find themselves entangled in a complicated situation after a mysterious murder in the family that tests their relationships. Bad Sisters premiered in August 2022 and, after an overwhelming response from fans and critics alike, got a green light for a second season slated to release sometime in 2023.

Watch on Apple TV+