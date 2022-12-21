Just a couple of days after announcing the release date for its upcoming series Liaison, Apple TV+ shared with Collider the name of the composer who wrote the music for the Vincent Cassel and Eva Green thriller series. So we can now reveal that Austrian composer and New York Festivals winner Walter Mair wrote the score for the six episodes of the series – which is set to premiere in late February.

Mair is known for composing the score of massively popular video games like Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and Call of Duty: Mobile, the latter which was elected the EE Mobile Game of the Year at the BAFTAs. The same title earned Mair the prize for best Composer at the 2020 Telly Awards. His music has also set the tone for other thriller stories such as Till Death with Megan Fox, and The Bricklayer with Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev. Recently, Mair wrote the score for the popular Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The composer took to social media to formally announce his participation in the series. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "I am super excited to share that I am the composer of the @appletvplus new flagship series ‘LIAISON,’ which will make its global debut on February 24, 2023."

Image via Walter Mair

Liaison will be the first English and French multilingual Apple Original Series. The contemporary thriller promises to tell a multi-layered story with an overarching narrative that depicts how the mistakes of one’s past can come back to bite them in the future. The series will mark Cassel’s first leading role in a series – he was recently a guest star on HBO’s Westworld. Green recently led The Luminaries and the horror series Penny Dreadful.

The World of Liaison

The cast also features Peter Mullan (War Horse), Gerard Lanvin (Rogue City), Daniel Francis (Once Upon a Time), Stanislas Merhar (Madame), Irene Jacob (U.S. Marshals), Laetitia Eido (Strike Back), Eriq Ebouaney (3 Days to Kill), Bukky Bakray (You Don’t Know Me), and Thierry Fremont (Allied).

Liaison is created and written by Virginie Brac, who’s had extensive experience in creating and writing limited series. She wrote for French series Les Beaux Mecs, Paris, Cannabis, and Netflix’s Mortel. Recently, Brac created comedy series Cheyenne & Lola. Episodes of Liaison are directed by Stephen Hopkins, who helmed several episodes of long-running TV hit 24, House of Lies, and The Fugitive. Hopkins is also known for directing sports biopic Race and Emmy-winning The Life and Death of Peter Sellers.

Liaison premieres on Apple TV+ on February 24, with episodes rolling out weekly through March 31. You can check out Walter Mair's post below: