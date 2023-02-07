Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Liaison, the streamer's first French and English multilingual original series which follows a multilayered story of political intrigue, espionage, and past mistakes. The trailer introduces the entangled leads, played by César Award winner Vincent Cassel and BAFTA winner Eva Green, as they come together to combat a major threat to London. Both will have to overcome their complex past with each other and confront serious opposition in order to escape the ordeal unscathed.

Immediately, the scale of threat Cassel and Green face is shown in dramatic fashion. Facing increasingly serious cyberattacks, the U.K. is hit with massive devastation after another intrusion leaves the Thames barrier deactivated, causing unprecedented flooding in the capital. Worst of all for Green's character, the culprit initially appears to be Gabriel Delange (Cassel), an old flame who she has a complicated relationship with. Something Green's character did in the past leaves them on shaky terms with very little trust, but she still needs him to figure out who is really behind it all. The consequences of failure are clearly shown - complete control of London's power grid could fall into the wrong hands. It won't be easy for either of them, however, as they face not only their past but elite forces that will take them down if they slip up even once.

Liaison marks a first for Cassel as he's never led a series to this point in his career. He and Green both have majorly impressive resumes to this point including prominent turns in Black Swan and Casino Royale respectively, but they'll also have a talented cast around them here. Peter Mullan, Cesar award winner Gérard Lanvin, Daniel Francis, Stanislas Merhar, Iréne Jacob, Laëtitia Eido, Eriq Ebouaney, Bukky Bakray, and Emmy winner Thierry Frémont all round out the group.

Image via Apple TV+

Liaison's Creators Are Skilled in Dealing With Espionage and Intrigue

The series also hails from creatives who are more than familiar with tightly-woven, intriguing thrillers. Virginie Brac, who previously worked on Engrenages and created several recent crime dramas including Mortel and Cheyenne & Lola, wrote and created Liaison. Emmy-winning 24 and The Life and Death of Peter Sellers director Stephen Hopkins helmed the series. Hopkins also serves as an executive producer alongside Cassel, Gub Neal, Jean-Benoît Gillig, Sarada McDermott, Justin Thomson, and Edward Barlow. Ringside Studios and Leonis Productions co-produce.

Collider previously reported exclusively that Australian composer Walter Mair is scoring the entirety of the series. His work in films is extensive, including the upcoming Aaron Eckhart-led actioner The Bricklayer and Till Death. As a member of the music department, he's also been featured in major projects throughout the years, including Squid Game, The Dark Knight Rises, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Liaison premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 24. Additional episodes will follow weekly until the finale drops on March 31. Check out the trailer below: