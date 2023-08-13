The Big Picture Liam Hemsworth faced backlash for taking over Henry Cavill's role in The Witcher due to his reputation as the "lesser Hemsworth" compared to his brother Chris.

Liam demonstrated his range and ability to play a chilling character in the 2020 crime thriller Arkansas, shedding his romantic lead image.

Arkansas showcased Liam's depravity and seriousness as his character Kyle Ribb, making him well-suited to bring the same menacing quality that Cavill brought to The Witcher.

Liam Hemsworth received significant blow back from fans of The Witcher when it was announced that he would be taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill for the upcoming Season 4 of the highly popular Netflix fantasy series. Not only was Cavill’s performance one that had been beloved by fans, but his replacement was someone who has unfortunately been labeled the “lesser Hemsworth” compared to his brother’s success. Chris Hemsworth has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world thanks to his ongoing roles as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Tyler Rake in Extraction. On the flipside, his brother Liam has such disasters as Independence Day: Resurgence and The Last Song on his resume. However, Liam has much more to offer as a star as these disappointing titles would imply, and he proved it in the 2020 crime thriller Arkansas. After being typecast as a romantic lead and action star for the first few years of his career, Liam proved that he could be completely chilling. It’s a role that suggests exciting things for Season 4 of The Witcher.

What Is ‘Arkansas' About?

If you expected Hot Tub Time Machine star Clark Duke’s directorial debut to be anything like the raunchy comedies that he’s starred in, you may be surprised by the direction that his first feature ended up going in. Arkansas is a dark crime comedy based on the novel of the same name by John Brandon, and stylistically, the film itself feels like a combination of the best of the Coen Brothers movies and any number of 1990s Elmore Leonard cinematic adaptations. Arkansas stars Liam as Kyle Ribb, a young drug dealer who is assigned to transport and distribute a new shipment of their product to the enigmatic drug lord Frog (Vince Vaughn). Kyle and his new partner Swin Horn (Duke) grow accustomed to the odd local mannerisms as they attempt to avoid the probing investigations of local authorities.

It’s an interesting role for Liam because while the film itself is dark in its atmosphere, it’s largely populated by actors with strong ties to the comedy genre, including Vaughn, John Malkovich, and Duke himself. Swin is still a very eccentric character, and the aura of dark humor that the film generates is a result of the idiosyncrasies that these actors add to their roles. However, Liam isn’t trying to match them and is instead rather stone-cold and serious throughout. During any of the negotiating scenes, he plays the part of the “heavy” and relies on his threatening demeanor as Swin tries to be more charismatic and sly. While this would have made Liam look like the butt of a joke if he was genuinely intimidating, there’s no reason to doubt that his threats should be taken with the utmost gravity. This is evident after a disturbing sequence when Kyle brutally murders an elderly man (Barry Primus) who is closing in on their deal.

RELATED: This Is How Liam Hemsworth Steps Into 'The Witcher'

It’s also interesting to see that the responsibilities that Liam would generally be tasked with are handled by different characters within Arkansas. It’s ultimately Swin who gets the romantic storyline when he becomes smitten with the local nurse Johnna (Eden Brolin). Kyle doesn’t just show a lack of interest in the wholesome nurse, but a genuine irritation towards Swin for getting involved socially when they should be intent on completing their mission. He is well aware that any small-town community like the one that they’re operating in tends to be closely knit, and that a romance with Johnna could end up offending the wrong group of people. Kyle shows an active irritation towards Swin’s romance through his muted, stoic nature, which is one of the many traits that the character of Kyle shares with Geralt.

Liam Hemsworth Is Different Than Chris — And That’s a Good Thing

Image via Marvel Studios

Arkansas allowed Liam to show a level of depravity that had been absent in most of his previous work. While more serious films like The Duel and Cut Back showed that he could transition from blockbusters to crime thrillers, Arkansas doesn’t even cast him in a sympathetic light. Kyle is not a good person, and even when he and Swin are on the run from Frog’s drug empire, he’s not trying to evoke the audience’s sympathy. Kyle is simply a deprived, self-serious drug runner whose only real concern is making a profit. Duke makes the interesting position to give Liam what is essentially a character actor role, yet places him at the center of the story.

Kyle’s ruthlessness is evident in the rare instances in which he’s forced to open up to other characters. Even when admitting the truth about his operation with Swin to Johnna, he does not show any empathy towards their situation, and he’s able to fervently negotiate with his contact “Her” (Vivica A. Fox) while making as few admissions as possible. After taking a break from any overt acts of violence in the middle section of the film, Kyle ruthlessly dispatches Frog’s protege Tim (Brad William Henrke) in the bloody final standoff. It’s a particularly graphic moment that Hemsworth treats with the utmost gravity.

Arkansas is exactly the type of film that Liam should have been making early on in his career, but it felt like he was often typecast as a charismatic action lead because studios assumed his talents matched those of his brother. This is simply not the case, and the two brothers have completely different sensibilities as performers. Chris has shown that he’s adept at comedy with the more eccentric version of Thor that he has developed, and he’s been able to bring those comedy chops into non-Marvel performances like Ghostbusters and Vacation.

Comparatively, Liam has never been a particularly comedic actor, nor is he particularly well-suited for typical blockbuster roles. Liam’s career has been severely misjudged as a result of his doomed casting in projects such as The Expendables 2 and Paranoia, where he’s clearly just not the right actor for the role. Stepping into another fan-favorite franchise may seem like an odd next step for him, but given the dark turn that Liam showed in Arkansas, he’s perfectly suited to bring the same menace that Henry Cavill did to The Witcher.