If you’ve been feeling empty and unsure of why, we have your reason and solution all in one article. That hollow feeling in your soul is likely because you haven’t been getting enough new Liam Neeson movies, but luckily for you, Samuel Goldwyn Films is set to release the action and drama star’s latest feature, Absolution, on November 1. Even better than the just-around-the-corner release date is a trailer showcasing the icon in all of his mustachioed glory. That’s right, Neeson’s got a stache, and it’s going to absolutely blow your mind. Directed by Hans Petter Moland, Neeson’s latest project, which was previously titled Thug, sees him as a gangster grappling with aging and the distanced relationship with his children that he’s trying to mend all while getting out of the business once and for all.

After receiving an upsetting diagnosis, Neeson’s character is looking for connection and love when he shows up on the steps of his daughter’s (Frankie Shaw) home. Less-than-thrilled to see her dad, it’s for good reason that the gangster’s daughter is hesitant about his homecoming as, in the next scene, we see Neeson’s character using a pool ball to knock a man unconscious. But he’ll soon have a come to Jesus moment after he ignores the kidnapping of a young woman, which puts Neeson’s character on a path towards redemption and rescue. Oh, and it also sounds like he’s maybe trying out an Eastern European accent, but we can’t fully confirm this.

Starring opposite Neeson as his boss and the leader of the mob is Ron Perlman (Nightmare Alley), with an ensemble cast that includes Yolonda Ross (Stranger Inside), Daniel Diemer (Little Brother), Javier Molina (This Is Us), Jimmy Gonzalez, Josh Drennen (Madame Web), Deanna Nayr Tarraza (Letters to Santa) and Terrence Pulliam (Birthday Cake for Dinner).

Who’s Behind ‘Absolution’?

The movie serves as a reunion between the leading actor and filmmaker as the pair previously worked together on 2019’s Cold Pursuit. A frequent collaborator with Stellan Skarsgård, Moland is also the helmer behind titles including In Order of Disappearance, Aberdeen, and Zero Kelvin. Tony Gayton (Hell On Wheels) penned the script, with Roger Birnbaum, Michael Besman, Warren Goz, Eric Gold producing.

Known for dropping multiple titles per year, this will be Neeson’s first and presumably only project to arrive in cinemas during 2024. The Academy Award-nominated performer also has several other projects coming down the pipe, including The Naked Gun and Cold Storage.

Check out the trailer for Absolution above and see it in cinemas on November 1.