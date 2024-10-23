A Jedi, a romantic lead, and an ex-government operative. In his long career, Liam Neeson has worn many hats. Even so, the accomplished actor thinks it’s time to put one of these hats away. While filming his most recent film, Absolution, Neeson confided in People Magazine that his revenge films would soon be a thing of the past. The Taken actor has had recent success in many action films where he plays characters out for blood. In the interview, he confesses that he may not be able to pull off action stunts for much longer.

“I’m 72 -- it has to stop at some stage. You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me,” Neeson said, in reference to his stunt collaborator, Mark Vanselow. It has been a decade and a half since Neeson’s debut as Bryan Mills in the 2008 film. It revitalized his career, bringing him into a new direction of films he hadn’t entertained before. Even so, there is no stopping the hands of time. He told People that 2025 may be his last venture. “Maybe the end of next year. I think that's it.”

Actors have walked back claims of retirement for big franchises before. Robert Downey Jr. famously bid farewell to Tony Stark in 2019, only for him to return as Doctor Doom in Doomsday. In this case, however, there is wisdom in his decision.

Liam Neeson Has Come a Long Way In His Career

Liam Neeson has been a part of more celebrated brands than one may think. He received great acclaim for his role in the Oscar-nominated film Schindler’s List. Not a film that is easy viewing, Neeson was chosen as Oskar Schindler because he was relatively unknown at the time. Since then, he has endeared himself to romance fans in Love Actually and sci-fi fans as the kind-hearted Jedi master, Qui-Gon Jinn, in the messy Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Neeson hasn’t slowed down in the intervening years. His newest film, Absolution, reunites him with Hans Petter Moland, who he worked with on Cold Pursuit. Moland told People that he admires his work ethic.

"When he’s immersed in the character he is, you see the hurt, you see the pain,” Moland said. “He becomes that man.” Absolution, previously entitled Thug, features Neeson as a gangster trying to make amends with his family. Viewers can catch one of Neeson’s last action films when it hits theaters on November 1.