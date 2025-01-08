Liam Neeson is now one of the most recognizable action stars of all time, as ever since the success of Taken, he has almost exclusively worked within the genre in which he gets to play tough, brutal anti-heroes. The most ironic aspect of Neeson’s recent trajectory is that it is a shift that he made late within his career; early on, it appeared that he had the makings of a great dramatic actor due to his consistent work on historical dramas and biopics. Although many of these subsequent projects suffered in comparison to Schindler’s List, which earned him his first and only Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, Neeson was able to bring to life a legendary revolutionary hero in the underrated biographical war drama Michael Collins.

What Is ‘Michael Collins’ About?

Close

Michael Collins explores the incredible life story of the titular Irish revolutionary leader, who led the struggle for independence from Great Britain throughout the 20th century. Despite being imprisoned by the English after the Irish republicans’ headquarters was raided, Collins eventually connected with other important members of the rebel cause, including Éamon de Valera (Alan Rickman) and Harry Boland (Aidan Quinn). These men grow increasingly determined to achieve their political goals but begin a more subtle approach to their outreach endeavors; instead of waging violent conflicts, Collins and his allies begin connecting with international allies that may be sympathetic to the Irish cause and begin relentlessly leading activist events in order to engage citizens. Collins is hailed as one of the heroes of the movement, but the growing celebrity status that he has attained makes it more difficult for him to have a normal relationship with his love interest Kitty Kieran (