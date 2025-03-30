Although it is a genre that has existed for generations, modern revenge films are most closely associated with the filmography of Liam Neeson, who has starred in several since Taken reinvented his career into an action-centric one. It’s easy to forget that before he became best known as an action star, Neeson was a highly acclaimed dramatic actor who specialized in playing complex civil leaders within historical dramas. However, Neeson was able to merge both aspects of his likeness into the historical epic Rob Roy, in which he faced off against Tim Roth in a performance that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Rob Roy is a dynamic epic that showed Neeson’s complexities as an actor, as he was able to play a character drawn to a path of revenge for political, economic, and personal reasons.

What Is ‘Rob Roy’ About?