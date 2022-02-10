With director Mark Williams' Blacklight opening in theaters this weekend, the other day I spoke to Liam Neeson about making his latest action thriller. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Blacklight stars Neeson as an FBI fixer who gets in way over his head after getting involved in a deadly conspiracy. As you might expect, Neeson is forced to kick some ass. Written by Nick May and Williams, Blacklight also stars Aidan Quinn (Elementary), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), and Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects). The film was produced by Willams, Paul Currie, Myles Nestel, Alevé Loh, and Coco Xiaqlu Ma.

During the interview, Neeson talks about why he wanted to make Blacklight, getting to work with Aidan Quinn again, how the film deals with unchecked power in government, how the new directors he’s been working with have been great, and what’s the first thing you should watch if you’ve never seen his work. In addition, he talked about working with Neil Jordan again on Marlowe (he plays Philip Marlowe in the William Monahan penned script) and how it was his 100th film.

Watch what Neeson had to say in the player above and exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis are below.

Liam Neeson

If someone has never seen anything he’s done before, what is the first thing they should watch and why?

How he just shot Neil Jordan’s Marlowe and it was his 100th film.

Why did he want to make Blacklight and play this character?

Why he was happy to work with Aidan Quinn again.

How the film deals with unchecked power in government.

Has he noticed that young directors might be nervous to give him direction on the first few days of a shoot?

How the new directors he’s been working with have been great to work with.

Here's the full synopsis for Blacklight:

Trust, identity, and the danger of unchecked power push a covert operative to the edge in director Mark Williams’ intense action thriller Blacklight. Travis Block (Neeson) lives and fights in the shadows. A freelance government “fixer,” Block is a dangerous man whose assignments have included extracting agents out of deep-cover situations. When Block discovers a shadowy program called Operation Unity is striking down ordinary citizens for reasons known only to Block’s boss, FBI chief Robinson (Quinn), he enlists the help of a journalist (Raver-Lampman), but his past and present collide when his daughter and granddaughter are threatened. Now Block needs to rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a shot at redemption. Nothing and no one is safe when secrets are hidden in Blacklight.

