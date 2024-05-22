The Big Picture Liam Neeson's next project, "Mongoose," follows a war hero in a high-stakes car chase thriller.

Director Mark Vanselow, a seasoned stunt coordinator, will make his directorial debut with this film.

Neeson's impressive work ethic and diverse acting roles continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

After briefly reprising his role as a Jedi in the recent series Obi-Wan Kenobi, one Star Wars actor has officially found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Liam Neeson will star in the car chase thriller Mongoose. The film follows Ryan "Fang" Flanagan (Neeson) a war hero who leads police on a cross-country chase after being accused of a crime he didn't admit. Flanagan gains the upper hand in the chase when members of his former Special Forces Battalion get involved and the public begins rooting for his safe escape from law enforcement. Production on Mongoose is set to begin early next year, and additional casting for the film is ongoing.

Mark Vanselow, who has been working as a stunt coordinator for nearly 30 years and has almost 100 stunt credits to his name, will make his directorial debut with Mongoose. Vanselow has worked on several notable projects over the years, including Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and I, Robot. He also worked with Neeson twice as a second unit director on both The Ice Road (2021) and Cold Pusuit (2019), and has been his stunt double for more than 20 different films. Thompson Evans will write the script for Mongoose.

Liam Neeson Is the Ultimate Workhorse

If there's a role to be found, Neeson will find it, and he will secure it. He's been in nearly 200 acting projects since his career began in the late 70s, and has not gone more than a year between films for nearly 50 years. Neeson has made roughly four appearances in film and television every year on average for almost 50 years; by nature, some roles have been more memorable than others. Arguably, his most famous role is in Taken, where he delivers the iconic line "I will find you, and I will kill you." which is still quoted to this day. He did receive an Oscar nomination in 1994 for his performance in Schindler's List, but the award ultimately went to Tom Hanks for his role in Philadelphia. Neeson has since appeared in other movies such as Silence, the period drama which also stars Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, and The Grey, the survival action thriller with Dermot Mulroney and Frank Grillo.

Mongoose does not yet have an official release date. Check out Neeson's most recent partnership with director Vanselow in The Ice Road, now streaming on Netflix.

