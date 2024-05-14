The Big Picture Liam Neeson joins Zachary Levi in action-thriller Hotel Tehran as disgraced ex-CIA operators in a mission.

Director Guy Moshe teases Neeson's "complex, irreverent" character named Larry, inspired by real individuals.

The movie benefits from ex-special forces and CIA intelligence officers for authenticity in the action sequences.

The cast of the upcoming action-thriller movie Hotel Tehran just got a lot more interesting. Rocket Science announced today that Liam Neeson (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) has joined the cast and will star alongside previously announced Zachary Levi (Shazam! Fury of the Gods) in the movie. The cameras are set to start rolling in late summer, and additional cast members are yet to be announced.

The story will cover a unit of disgraced ex-CIA operators who take on a mission in the heart of Tehran, Iran. If perfectly executed, the mission could change their lives forever and bring back some dignity to their names. Levi will play the leader of the unit, and so far all that has been revealed about Neeson's character is that the Irish actor will play someone named "Larry." We still don't know if his character outranks Levi's and if Larry will run point from American soil.

Hotel Tehran is directed by Guy Moshe, who enters his fourth feature film directing effort with plenty of experience in helming action-thrillers. His previous titles include Into the Grizzly Maze and Bunraku. Moshe himself wrote the screenplay along with Mark Bacci (Prisoner’s Daughter). The story hails from Bazzel Baz, a former CIA Intelligence Special Operations Group Officer who has already lent his knowledge to help make episodes from The Blacklist look and sound more authentic.

'Hotel Tehran' Director Teases A "Distinct" Role for Liam Neeson



In an official statement, Moshe celebrated the addition of Neeson to the cast and expanded a bit on the type of role that the Taken and Schindler's List star will play:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Liam Neeson to 'Hotel Tehran.' He is a true thespian and an icon in our industry. The character he plays, Larry, is complex, irreverent, and inspired by real people. I know his fans around the world will relish seeing him inhabit this distinct role and I can’t wait to be there to capture it.”

In order to help shape Hotel Tehran into a more palpable story, the production team of the project also includes top ex-special forces and government intelligence operatives who will help coordinate action sequences and share some secrets about the CIA modus operandi when it comes to life-or-death situations overseas.

Stick with Collider to get new updates from the action-thriller movie as soon as they are announced.