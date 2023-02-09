One of Liam Neeson's next roles will be in a prison escape thriller. Capstone has announced that Neeson has been cast in the upcoming film The Riker's Ghost. Neeson's character will be a convict in prison who is forced to help a terrorist escape after his lawyer is kidnapped. Neeson's character is also the only prisoner who knows a way to escape.

The Riker's Ghost is the first film Neeson has boarded since the release of his landmark film Marlowe, which marked his 100th film as an actor. For Riker's, he will reunite with director Neil Jordan, who directed Marlowe. "This is a unique take on the prison escape," Jordan said about the film. "A bare knuckle ride from incarceration to freedom, by someone who just wants to finish his term. The reluctant escapee will be played by Liam Neeson, and I can't wait to explore this character with him."

The screenplay was written by Jordan, Sean O'Keefe, and Brian Rudnick. O'Keefe's previous work includes co-writing the 2020 action comedy film Spenser Confidential, which starred Mark Wahlberg. Rudnick's previous work includes co-writing 2005's Dungeons & Dragons: Wraith of the Dragon God and 2012's Dungeons & Dragons 3: The Book of Vile Darkness.

The film will be produced by Alan Moloney from Parallel Films, who also produced Marlowe. "I am thrilled to be joining forces again with Neil and Liam," Moloney said about the film. "We have put together an elite team to support Neil's scripted and directorial vision. This one will have you on the edge of your seat." Steve Richards from Endurance Media will also be a producer, and Endurance Media will also finance the film. Director Rupert Wyatt will be a producer for The Riker's Ghost. Jake Katofsky and Susan Mullen will co-produce the film.

No potential release date has been announced for The Riker's Ghost, though the movie is scheduled to start filming in September 2023. In the meantime, check out this recent Collider interview with Neeson on 2022's Memory, as well as Marlowe and Michael Collins below: